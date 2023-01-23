BLS International signs pact with Malaysian immigration authority to issue e-visas

BLS International—the online visa servicing company in India with over 2,000 offices in 62 countries—announced on January 24 that it has collaborated with the Malaysia Immigration Department in a contract valid up to November 14, 2025, to issue e-visas for travel to the country.

From today, BLS International (India) will start its Malaysian e-visa operations in Delhi for providing applicants with rapid and simplified visa services, the company said in a statement.

Apart from ASEAN, India is now the top contributor of foreign arrivals to Malaysia, with 71,481 Indian tourist arrivals between January and June 2022 alone post the pandemic as things are picking up. The same number was 26 million in 2019, BLS International noted from figures released by MATTA, the Malaysian tourism body that comprises local tour and travel organisations.

The latest contract means BLS International’s business volume will also increase manifold, the company noted. "While Delhi has the largest number of people applying for tourist visas to Malaysia, Chennai is where the highest number of applicants for work permit visas are from. Under this contract, BLS International will also provide work- and business-visas," it added.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "This contract will also strengthen economic ties between the two nations. That said, I look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship between BLS International and the Malaysia Immigration Department." BLS International Services Limited works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The company now has a network of more than 27,000 centres globally with more than 20,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

Moneycontrol News