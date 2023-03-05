 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Arunachal Pradesh: On the road to the edge of the world

Malavika Bhattacharya
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

A road trip to Tawang, past high mountain passes, icy peaks and surreal landscapes.

Sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered terrain at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh are common through the year. (Photo by Malavika Bhattacharya)

At 13,700 feet, Sela Pass is a patchwork of ivory and russet. As we approach the high-altitude pass in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh snow falls, covering the stark mountainous terrain in a soft white dust. An ornate gate adorned with bright Buddhist motifs stands out in the monochromatic landscape. It seems almost like the gateway to another realm: beyond it lies a lake, ringed with prayer flags stoically frozen in place, mid-flutter; to our right, the narrow road falls away into vast swathes of nothingness engulfed in swirling mists; icy peaks poke out of the clouds; signs of life are all but absent, save for the handful of men in fatigues and army trucks.

For more travel stories, visit Moneycontrol Travel Special

Sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered terrain at Sela Pass are common through the year. Settlements along the way are few and far between: at roughly 17 people per square kilometre, Arunachal Pradesh is among the least densely populated regions in India. Except for a handful of military camps and army trucks, we drive endlessly without spotting a person or vehicle – truly uncharacteristic and even unnerving in a country like ours.

Giant Buddha Statue, Tawang. (Photo by Chandra Sen via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)