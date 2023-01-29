 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Around three Spanish World heritage cities in eight dishes

Phorum Pandya
Jan 29, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

On your next trip to Spain, stop by Alcala de Henares, Salamanca and Segovia for these eight dishes.

A plate of Salamanca Jamon. (Photo credit: Turismo de Salamanca)

If you thought travelling to UNESCO World Heritage Sites entails only architectural wonders and a lot of history timelines, your taste buds are in for a scrumptious surprise. Food can narrate history through the palate.  Three UNESCO cities in Madrid region offer a unique taste of history and tradition:

Cervantes cuisine of Alcala de Henares

This student town is important for all of Spain as the birthplace of author Miguel de Cervantes, whose book Don Quixote put Spanish literature on the world map.

Cervantes cuisine, originating in 16th century Spain, refers to foods mentioned in his fiction novel that revolves around the adventures of whimsical knight named Don Quixote and his squire Sancho Panza.