Air New Zealand adds 'bunk-beds' to its flights

Auckland based airline, Air New Zealand announced its latest airfare offering called 'Skynest' on May 10 at TRENZ which is a New Zealand based international tourism business event.

The airline announced that it is installing bunk beds or pods on its ultra-long Auckland-New York and Auckland-Chicago routes in 2024. A demo of the Skynest pods was also shown at the event.

The airline will offer four-hour sessions to its travelers who are in coach, it is estimated that the sessions will probably cost between NZ$400 and NZ$600, Air New Zealand said on May 10. Which would be comparable to USD 64-95 per hour.

The release by Air Newzealand disclosed that the Skynest will be a six-pod configured sleep zone which will offer 'sessions' for economy passengers to lie down when travelling long haul.

It will be available from September 2024. The Skynest pods will be located between Premium Economy and Economy class. The release also said that each pod will include a full-size pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, personal device USB outlet, ventilation outlet, and lighting.

Keeping the flyer's safety in mind each pod will come with a separate seatbelt to ensure passengers can fasten them and stay in the pod should the seat belt sign come on during turbulence.

Each passenger will be limited to one session, with families travelling on the same ticket able to book a session for each passenger, the release said.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty commented on the development and said, "Skynest is going to be a real game changer, adding more flexibility to the economy travel experience".