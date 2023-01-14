 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Licence to spill: Urination, aviation and alcohol — time to clean up the mess

Ameya Joshi
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Boozing up big time before and during a flight and creating a mess in the skies is becoming a matter of national embarrassment. We need to make air travel safe again.

A lot of people, especially women of different ages, see air travel as a safe option - it's important to keep it that way. (Image: AP)

There’s been a foul stench around Indian aviation the past few days. It seems high, flying Indians are using the public as a toilet instead of using public toilets (as VIPees in this country are wont to do).

First, we had the incident aboard an Air India New York-Delhi flight, where a sozzled passenger urinated on a 72-year-old lady. This was followed by another incident of mid-air micturition, this time on a Paris-Delhi flight. Thereafter, two passengers were de-boarded for drinking aboard an Indigo Delhi-Patna flight, and another two were de-boarded from a Go First Goa-Mumbai flight for misbehaving with a lady crew member. It’s not as if things only go wrong at 30,000 feet. A man was caught openly unburdening his bladder at Delhi airport. While correlation isn’t causation, the common factors in these incidents are men, Delhi, and booze.

The regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sent a notice to Air India asking why it had failed to report the incidents on time, and also reminded the airlines of what’s expected of them, because a lot is at stake, starting with the safety and security of passengers.

Aviation and alcohol

Back in the day, airlines began serving free liquor to make their customers feel that sitting in a juddering, cramped aluminium can for hours was a pleasurable experience. In India, though, alcohol is banned on domestic flights. But it is freely available at many airports across the country. Passengers can also drink elsewhere and then come to the airport.

While the security team, and the airport and airline staff, can stop a passenger from boarding the plane for being inebriated, this rarely happens for more reasons than one.