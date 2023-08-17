Air India launches four-day sale, fares start at Rs 1,470

Air India

Global carrier Air India on August 17 has launched a 96-hour sale on select domestic and international routes, offering discounted tickets for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2023.

On domestic routes, one-way all-inclusive fares will start from Rs 1,470 for economy class and Rs 10,130 for business class tickets, the Tata-owned airline said.

Similar discounted rates will be available on select international routes as well.

All bookings made during the sale period through the Air India website -- airindia.com -- and the mobile app will be free of convenience fee. Air India’s Flying Returns members will be offered double loyalty bonus points on all such tickets.

Bookings, which opened on August 17, can be made till 11.59 pm on August 20, 2023 for travel between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023. Blackout dates will apply throughout the travel period.

In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, bookings made through authorised travel agents and online travel agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings will also be eligible for discounted tickets, the airline said.

The Air India announcement coincides with SpiceJet’s Independence Day sale, which, too, ends on August 20. The low-cost airline is offering fares starting at Rs 1,515 for August 15-March 30, 2024 travel period