Air India fast tracks renewal, tier status upgrade for loyalty members

Star Alliance member Air India is offering members of its frequent flyer programme – ‘Flying Returns’ -- a limited-time opportunity to fast-track their renewal or tier status upgrade with just 50 percent of the usual required qualifying FR points.

This announcement is in line with the airline’s mission to make ‘Flying Returns’ one of the most rewarding loyalty programmes globally, Air India said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “As we continue to transition to a global best aviation loyalty programme, we wanted to have many more of our members experience the benefits of India’s oldest and largest loyalty program, at a time when we have significantly improved the member experience and continue to make further improvements. We are committed to the needs and preferences of our passengers and will continue to deliver innovative programmes and products to enhance our members’ experience.”

The new Flying Returns programme will offer benefits and rewards such as:

Star Alliance Advantages: With Flying Returns, members will have access to over one lakh redemption seats every month on Air India and Star Alliance partner airlines. Members can fly Air India or any other 25 global Star Alliance member airlines and earn points every time they travel. Gold and Maharaja Club Members also enjoy access to a global lounge network across 200 countries.

No Blackout Date: There will be no blackout dates. So, a redemption seat will be available for members even during peak season and festival periods.

Benefits Related to Travel: With easier access to premium tiers through the Fast Track promotion, more members will get access to an array of services such as global lounge access, extra baggage allowance, and priority check-in and boarding for tier members.

Family Pooling: The Family Pooling facility allows two or more individual members, who are related to each other, to link their accounts and combine earned Flying Returns into a single account for easier redemption.