Air India Express, AIX Connect announce benefits to attract, retain top-tier talent

Air India Express and AIX Connect announced on August 25 that they have rolled out new grades, compensation, and benefits across the organisation to help attract and retain top-tier talent. The announcement made jointly by both airlines is “another significant stride” towards their merger and integration, they said in a release.

The new structure will streamline grades and career pathways, enabling higher transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees; it will be aligned with the recently rolled out structure and grades at Air India, the release added.

“The new compensation for Air India Express and AIX Connect marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the remuneration and benefits offered by the airlines are market-competitive and make the airline one of the most preferred employers in the travel and tourism sector. The airlines are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent across functions and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation,” it stated.

The unified website, airindiaexpress.com, allows users to book and manage services from both airlines in domestic and international sectors with an integrated backend passenger service system. Both airlines have also synergised a host of other ancillary add-on services and sub-brands, including Gourmair in-flight dining, Xpress Prime seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services.

AIXL currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AIXC serves 19 domestic destinations. They complement each other's networks to provide an extensive network for flyers across India and short-haul international destinations.