Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

Air India

Air India has ramped up frequency of its flights to and from Dubai on the Delhi and Mumbai routes, as part of a broader network alignment between Air India and Air India Express as the former moves to consolidate all of its subsidiary airlines into its operations, the airline informed in a press release on April 26.

Air India will operate up to 10 daily flights between Delhi and Dubai, including a new flight that starts on April 29, an airline spokesperson told Gulf News. Between Mumbai and Dubai, the carrier will operate up to six daily flights, resulting to eight flights each day to Dubai from the two Indian cities.

Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in business and 238 economy class seats) on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remaining are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

The new flight timings to and from Dubai will be spread throughout the day, allowing customers to select the departure timings as per their preference, said the airline.