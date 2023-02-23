 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

After IndiGo, Go First special fare sale—domestic flights starting at Rs 1,199, international at Rs 6,139

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The sale ends February 24, while the travel period will run from March 12 to September 30, 2023

The booking period under the sale will last till February 24 (Representative image)

Low-cost airline Go First on February 23 announced a two-day fare sale as the battle for Indian skies intensifies ahead of the summer travel season. A day earlier, IndiGo, India's bigger airline by market share, had come out with a similar offer.

Domestic fares will start from Rs 1,199, Go First said. For international flights, the fares start at Rs 6,139.

The sale will last till February 24, while the travel period stretches from March 12 to September 30, 2023, it said.

Go First's announcement comes a day after IndiGo offered domestic flight tickets at a starting price of for Rs 2,093.