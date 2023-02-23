After IndiGo, Go First special fare sale—domestic flights starting at Rs 1,199, international at Rs 6,139

Low-cost airline Go First on February 23 announced a two-day fare sale as the battle for Indian skies intensifies ahead of the summer travel season. A day earlier, IndiGo, India's bigger airline by market share, had come out with a similar offer.

Domestic fares will start from Rs 1,199, Go First said. For international flights, the fares start at Rs 6,139.

The sale will last till February 24, while the travel period stretches from March 12 to September 30, 2023, it said.

Go First's announcement comes a day after IndiGo offered domestic flight tickets at a starting price of for Rs 2,093.

Moneycontrol News