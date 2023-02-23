After IndiGo, Go First special fare sale—domestic flights starting at Rs 1,199, international at Rs 6,139

The booking period under the sale will last till February 24 (Representative image)

Low-cost airline Go First on February 23 announced a two-day fare sale as the battle for Indian skies intensifies ahead of the summer travel season. A day earlier, IndiGo, India's bigger airline by market share, had come out with a similar offer.

Domestic fares will start from Rs 1,199, Go First said. For international flights, the fares start at Rs 6,139.

The sale will last till February 24, while the travel period stretches from March 12 to September 30, 2023, it said.

Go First's announcement comes a day after IndiGo offered domestic flight tickets at a starting price of for Rs 2,093.

The IndiGo's sale will continue till February 25. The travel period for which the bookings can be made is from March 13 to October 13, 2023.

The aviation sector, which took a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown signs of recovery.

The domestic air traffic in January 2023 at 125.42 lakh passengers was nearly double that of the year-ago period, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on February 20 shows.

The number though was 1.5 percent lower from December 2022, when 127.35 lakh passengers took to the skies.

Air traffic still remains below the pre-COVID levels. In January 2020, domestic airlines flew 127.83 lakh passengers.