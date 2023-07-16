8 most beautiful road trips in the world

Plateau de Valensole, France. (Photo: Simon Spring via Unsplash)

A road trip is an excellent way to discover a new country. Halt at pit stops and enjoy a new destination at your own pace. If travelling with family, a road trip offers a great opportunity for you to bond with everyone. The best kind of road trips are reserved for friends, though.

We have rounded up the most breathtaking road trips the world over and bring to you the eight most beautiful ones of them all. Unforgettable journeys through captivating landscapes and hidden gems.

Highway One Classic, California, the US

Highway One, California, the US. (Photo: Myles McGuinness via Visit California)

Offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, this is one of the most scenic drives in the world.

A great place to begin this road trip is in San Diego. Drive to Santa Barbara, which is referred to as ‘the American Riviera,’ and Big Sur, a breathtaking region between Carmel-by-the-Sea and Hearst Castle.

Travelling along Highway One, you will be surrounded by surreal landscapes like majestic redwood forests and a misty coastline.

End the journey in Monterey, a town nestled along the bay. You can go further to San Francisco and check out the lush green Presidio and Golden Gate Park on the way.

While this road trip is kids- and elderly-friendly, with numerous rest stops, it’s not recommended for people who get car sick.

Grand Tour of Switzerland

Grand Tour, Switzerland. (Photo: Mattias Nutt via Switzerland Tourism)

The Grand Tour of Switzerland is a route through charming medieval villages and picture-perfect Swiss cities. This 1,643 km long circuit is encompassed by palm-lined lakeshores and sparkling glaciers.

This drive is an excellent way to explore Switzerland as it passes through the country’s top attractions, including 22 lakes, five alpine passes and 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Start your trip in Zurich and visit the towns of Lucerne, Interlaken, Zermatt, Lausanne, Montreux and Geneva. You will drive through stunning mountain passes offering unobstructed views of the Swiss Alps, and see several lakes and waterfalls along the way.

This road trip is well-equipped with numerous road signs and has a detailed app with easy-to-follow directions, making it easy for tourists.

Moreover, the road trip can be completed in an electric car as the route has several charging stations.

Snowy Mountains, Australia

Snowy Mountains, near Canberra, Australia. (Photo: Australia Tourism)

Canberra, the capital of Australia, is surrounded by numerous spectacular destinations, which are a short drive from the city.

One such destination is the Snowy Mountains, which is an easy 2.5 drive away.

This drive is kids- and elderly-friendly, with great family-friendly attractions and modern amenities on the way.

En route to the Snowy Mountains, you will pass by the charming towns of Bredbo and Cooma, the Namadgi National Park, and the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

After driving past the tranquil Jindabyne lake, weave a path to a ski resort and ski the day away, taking in the sights of snow-capped mountain ranges.

Garden Route, South Africa

Garden Route, South Africa. (Photo: South Africa Tourism)

Offering a stunning drive of nearly 300 km between Mossel Bay and Storms River, Garden Route is ideal for seasoned road trippers and first-time travellers.

The drive covers many beaches, quaint towns, and unique destinations such as George, Wilderness National Park, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Robberg Nature Reserve, and Storms River.

You can complete this road trip anywhere from four to 14 days. This route is excellent throughout, without rough terrain, amounting to a smooth drive.

Every town has facilities such as luxurious hotels and plenty of restaurants. There are ample rest stops throughout the route, equipped with good bathrooms.

Sapporo to Roller Coaster Road, Japan

Roller Coaster Road, Hokkaido, Japan.

This road trip begins in Sapporo and ventures into the delightful port city of Otaru. Travel back in time by driving by the Otaru Canal, which has an ambiance that transports you to a bygone era.

The route takes you along the astounding Shakotan Peninsula. With its rugged cliffs and serene turquoise waters, this coastal region offers spectacular views at every turn.

Then, you approach the most exciting part of this drive — the thrilling Roller Coaster Road. As its name implies, this winding stretch of road comprises twists and turns that test your driving skills while offering vistas of the peaceful countryside.

This exciting road trip is not apt for the elderly and small children.

Aix-en-Provence to Plateau de Valensole, France

Plateau de Valensole, France. (Photo: Philippe Gras via Unsplash)

This short yet stunning drive is probably the most Instagrammed road trip in the world.

Plateau de Valensole is home to lavender fields as far as the eye can see, providing the perfect backdrop for family portraits.

Furthermore, the area is also home to numerous historical sites and museums that are informative and educational, especially for children. These include the Sisteron Citadel,​​ the Museum of Prehistory of the Gorges du Verdon, and the Ganagobie Abbey.

Mae Hong Son Loop, Thailand

Mae Hong Son, Thailand, Tung Bua Tong Forest Park, Doi Mae Mae Ukho. (Photo: Khun Yuam)

The Mae Hong Son Loop in Thailand is ideal for an adventurous road trip experience, especially for motorcyclists.

It comprises an enhancing journey through the mountainous region of northern Thailand, taking you on a loop through Mae Hong Son Province and the surrounding areas.

The loop covers cute towns and verdant green landscapes along the way. These include Chiang Mai, Mae Sariang, Mae Hong Son, Pai, and Chiang Dao.

This 600-km road trip typically takes about four to seven days to complete. The winding roads may not be apt for small children or the elderly.

Prague to Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

Cesky Krumlov old city view, Czech Republic.

This two-hour-long drive features diverse scenery, ranging from verdant meadows to flowing rivers, offering a backdrop that will leave you speechless.

Along the route are several family-friendly sights and activities, such as petting zoos, national parks, playgrounds, and interactive museums.

At regular intervals, rest areas with clean restrooms and cafes are available. Many rest stops also include accessible amenities for people with mobility issues.