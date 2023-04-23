 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
6 weekend getaways from Bangalore, including 1 reached by Vande Bharat Express to Chennai

Malavika Bhattacharya
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Beaches and hill stations, wildlife and culture-filled cities that are 130-460 km from Bangalore, with easy access to road and rail transport.

Aerial view of the Tipu Sultan Mosque in Badami, Kartanaka. (Photo by Nikhil Chandane via Pexels)

Summer is upon us. There’s no better time to escape the city and soak up all the adventures that lie within easy reach of Bangalore. Beaches and hill stations, wildlife and culture-filled cities – whatever your holiday style, you’ll find a weekend getaway that’s just a drive or train ride away. If you’ve already ticked off the usual suspects – Coorg, Hampi, Pondicherry – we offer some alternatives for a short and sweet weekend break.

1. Sakleshpur

Karnataka is prime coffee country. While Coorg and Chikmagalur top the charts when it comes to hillside getaways in the state, Sakleshpur offers a quieter, relatively unspoilt alternative. The picturesque town sits on the slopes of the Western Ghats, where coffee and spice plantations stretch across the land. In the mornings, clouds envelop the peaks, and as day breaks, a golden light bathes the green hills and valleys. The Western Ghats are among the most biodiverse spots in the world, and long walks in nature introduce you to a fascinating variety of plant and avian life. Trek to waterfalls, visit the unique star-shaped Manjarabad Fort, or just soak in the quiet hill life with nothing but a book and a hot cuppa.

Distance: 220 km from Bangalore