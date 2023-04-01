 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
6 boutique hotels that are small, stylish, and not quite in a fashionable urban setting

Kalpana Sunder
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Most boutique hotels are built around a theme, be it architecture, design, heritage or art. These properties usually have an underlying philosophy, and a high employees-to-guests ratio.

Shahpura Bagh in Rajasthan has two stately mansions - granted by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to Rajadhiraj Sujjan Singh in 1630 AD for successful military campaigns.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines a boutique hotel as "a small stylish hotel, typically one situated in a fashionable urban location." Yet increasingly boutique properties are coming up in India's backwaters and jungles and secluded spots you'd go to for a digital detox holiday even. Some of these properties also have room tariffs that rival five-star hotels. What gives?

Indian boutique hotels: the niche

To be sure, boutique hotels offer an alternative to cookie-cutter hotel chains. Some of these properties also pride themselves on being sustainable, using solar energy, water recycling, and organic farming. Most of these boutique hotels are run by the owners and offer curated experiences, and limited number of rooms - for a price.

"When I am on vacation, I don't want strict rules and mealtimes or rigorous schedules for sightseeing. I want to have a choice about when I sleep or wake up or how I spend my time, and that's why I choose boutique over chains or even luxury hotels because it offers flexibility," says Ram Krishnan, a corporate employee in Bengaluru.