6 boutique hotels that are small, stylish, and not quite in a fashionable urban setting

The Oxford English Dictionary defines a boutique hotel as "a small stylish hotel, typically one situated in a fashionable urban location." Yet increasingly boutique properties are coming up in India's backwaters and jungles and secluded spots you'd go to for a digital detox holiday even. Some of these properties also have room tariffs that rival five-star hotels. What gives?

Indian boutique hotels: the niche

To be sure, boutique hotels offer an alternative to cookie-cutter hotel chains. Some of these properties also pride themselves on being sustainable, using solar energy, water recycling, and organic farming. Most of these boutique hotels are run by the owners and offer curated experiences, and limited number of rooms - for a price.

"When I am on vacation, I don't want strict rules and mealtimes or rigorous schedules for sightseeing. I want to have a choice about when I sleep or wake up or how I spend my time, and that's why I choose boutique over chains or even luxury hotels because it offers flexibility," says Ram Krishnan, a corporate employee in Bengaluru.

Most boutique hotels are built around a theme, be it architecture, design, heritage or art. Boutique properties usually have a high employee to guest ratio, offer opulent extras like butlers or valets and have an underlying philosophy. Boutique hotels are typically angling for tourists interested in offbeat locations and curated experiences, away from the crowds and mass tourism and tried-and-tested hotel chains.

“The number of boutique hotels in the last decade have proliferated... almost everywhere. The good news is the sheer variety and the local impact they have built. Unfortunately, the not so good news is massive blurring of the concept and idea behind a boutique hotel. For me, it’s the stand alone ideal, limited keys, owner engagement and creativity while defining the destination through art, decor, cuisine and cultural experiences,” says Shoba Mohan, founder of RARE India, a collection of boutique properties around the country dedicated to preserving heritage and conserving nature.

Boutique hotels are also catering to destination weddings for small groups of guests, who want intimate luxury weddings. A case in point is Six Senses Fort Barwara , a 14th-century fort, three hours from Jaipur. The hotel has 48 suites, and has hosted celebrity weddings like that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Who is building these properties?

Most owners of boutique properties are industrialists, wealthy Indians and royal families. It's difficult for others to enter this space as government policies are not favorable for high-end properties with few rooms. Thanks to social media, boutique hotels find it easier to market themselves in recent times. Most luxury boutique hotels have tied up with independent brands like PH&R or Relais & Chateaux (R&C) which have global offices, as many tourists are from foreign countries.

In recent times, hotel giants like Taj Hotels have also jumped onto the boutique bandwagon, with their launch of AMA trails which has boutique villas and bungalows.

Khem Vilas offers 27 luxe cottages and tents on 30 acres bordering Ranthambore National Park.

Six properties

Many of these boutique properties are also charging prices that rival those of the larger luxury chains like the Taj or Oberoi's. As Asha Krishnan, an advertising professional in Delhi, says: "The definition of luxury has changed from just marble floors and luxurious furnishings to the quality of experiences, and people are ready to pay for what they perceive as true luxury.”

We did a roundup of six properties that characterize themselves as boutique, to understand what they are really offering.

1. Khem Vilas, Rajasthan

Stepping into Khem Vilas, you feel like you are part of the jungle. Khem Vilas has 27 cottages and tents in the midst of a rewilded forest spread over 30 acres, bordering the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Its extensive grounds include man-made water bodies and indigenous trees like neem and guava. Expect to see fruit bats, crocodiles, and stocky Nilgai darting across the grounds.

The hotel serves vegetarian food that makes use of vegetables and herbs grown on the property.

Khem Vilas is run by a family that is invested in wildlife conservation and community building as well as working with local schooling, anti -poaching measures and providing locals employment. Usha and Goverdhan Singh Rathore (the son of one of India’s leading tiger experts) who own and run the property, sit around the evening bonfire and interact with their guests, giving them a ringside view of wildlife conservation.

From a luxury spa and outdoor bar, to bonfires, wildlife presentations, and nature walks, Khem Vilas is about soaking in the destination.

2. Shahpura Bagh, Rajasthan

Four hours from Khem Vilas, is stately Shahpura Bagh, owned by Shahpura’s royal family. An oasis in the midst of this desert state, Shahpura Bagh has two stately mansions (once granted by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to Rajadhiraj Sujjan Singh in 1630 AD for successful military campaigns) and several lakes with lots of birds around, surrounded by wheat and mustard fields and small tribal villages.

Parakeets flit above the trees and hammocks lie invitingly, strung across tree trunks. The current scions of the royal family, Jai Singh, along with his wife Mandvi, and his brother Shatrujeet Singh, along with his wife Maya, run the property. The family’s personal involvement makes the property feel like a homestay rather than an impersonal hotel. The home-cooked-style food is a mix of Indian and Western fare, without over-rich gravies.

You could have an al fresco lunch in the gazebos, beside the pool, or spend the evenings in a drawing room dotted with stuffed tigers and stag heads and sepia images from the past. The hotel can also organize birdwatching expeditions with the local birding expert, cycling trips, meeting with a phad painter carrying on an ancient art of painting scrolls with images of deities and folk tales, and visits to the family fort in Dhikola for sundowners on the turrets, visits to the local school run by them and driving through tribal Bhil villages and the hinterland, in an open jeep.

“We had this small family country estate in a tribal area, and decided to restore it into a boutique hotel with just nine suites with minimalistic décor and original artefacts, to connect with our forefathers’ link with the community, and also continue their social outreach programs. We want to bring back guests into the simple, introspective life of yesteryears, where they can revive, before heading back to their fast-paced lives in cities,” says Jai Singh.

Glenburn Tea estate, near Darjeeling, is in a century-old planter’s bungalow.

3. Glenburn Tea Estate, near Darjeeling

Glenburn Tea estate, a RARE India boutique property, is set up in a century-old planter’s bungalow with four poster beds, chintz curtains and wicker sofas on a working 1,600-acre tea estate near Darjeeling, with rolling hills and breathtaking views of Mount Kanchenjunga, visits to the tea factory and estates, the local school and a river lodge. It offers communal dinner tables where you can meet and interact with other guests.

4. CGH Earth Maison Perumal, Puducherry

CGH Earth, which has boutique properties across South India, was one of the first boutique groups to pay attention to sustainability and responsible tourism. “Since its inception, CGH Earth has seen many fads and trends in the pursuit of excellence. Now, at the heart of the pursuit of excellence is providing luxury and at the heart of luxury is sustainability. With the mission to provide not just a memorable holiday but a transformative holiday to guests, our key tools are through harnessing the harmony of nature and making the ordinary extraordinary,” says Mridula Jose, vice-president, marketing, CGH Earth.

CGH Earth’s Maison Perumal is tucked away in the lesser-known Tamil quarter of Pondicherry, in an 18th-century house with an open-to-sky courtyard and a colonial vibe, serving authentic Tamil cuisine and offering experiences like cooking classes and Rangoli making.

Like some other boutique hotels in lesser-known parts of India (example include Belgadia Palace, an 18th-century Victorian-era palace in Mayurbhanj, Odisha), CGH Earth Maison Perumal has also helped popularize locations off the main tourist track and establish a local identity.

CGH Earth Maison Perumal.

5. Suryagarh, Rajasthan

Suryagarh, a fort-palace hotel in Jaisalmer and a member of PH&R, has specially curated activities from camel safaris and silk route trails to even a ‘chudail trail’ that discovers spots where the 'spirits roam.'

From horse riding and music performances by Manganiyar musicians, to archery, breakfast with peacocks and dinners on sand dunes, the property offers immersive experiences besides authentic Rajasthani food.

6. Niraamaya Retreats, Kovalam

Niraamaya Retreats is another group that runs boutique resorts which have wellness and Ayurvedic treatments at their core. "At Niraamaya, we believe that luxury and wellness are not just about opulence and extravagance, it is about a state of mind," says Allen Machado, CEO, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats & Business Group.

From guided temple visits in Trivandrum and bathing elephants to meandering through the Poovar backwaters and mangroves, the property in Kovalam also has a spa and cooking classes.