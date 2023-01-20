 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

5th Kochi Muziris Biennale: When in Kerala, try these must-eat dishes

Bindu Gopal Rao
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The cuisine of Kerala has Chinese, Syrian, Egyptian, Arab, Greek, Roman, Portuguese, Dutch, Jewish, and British influences.

Fish curry, and Kuttanadan duck from Syrian Christian cuisine. (Photos courtesy CGH Earth)

Story goes that the First Class Railway Mutton Curry was concocted on a moving train, when a hungry English army officer found the mutton curry simmering in the lunch car too spicy and a kindly cook mixed in a bit of coconut milk, to take the edge off.

"The dish became a staple on all first-class train compartments,” says Poonam Singh, general manager, CGH Earth Experience Hotels.

The dish is a fine example of culinary and cultural legacies of various foreign traders and empires that became incorporated in Kerala cuisine to make it what it is today.

Melting pot of food

Rasmi Poduval, Founder, Cranganor History Cafe & Riverside Chateau, says, “Kerala cuisine is primarily based around local produce and some unique foreign influences that came about as Kerala was a premium emporium or the first port of trade in the country."