 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

50 years of Project Tiger: Spotting tigers on a jeep safari inside Corbett National Park

Sneha Mahale
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

India's is home to 2,967 tigers - that is, roughly two-thirds of the global tiger population - thanks to a conservation program that was greenlighted 50 years ago.

A male tiger walks unhurriedly inside Corbett Tiger Reserve. Unlike many other tiger reserves in the country, the landscape at Corbett is not dominated by flat, dry lands. Depending on the zone you pick, you could be navigating steep ascents and descents, or gazing at grasslands that go on for as far as the eyes can see. (Photo by Sneha Mahale)

It’s 4 pm on a warm March afternoon. Our jeep is slowly trailing behind a tigress, whom the local guides and drivers fondly call ‘Pedwalli’. Her love for climbing trees as a cub earned her this moniker. She’s the boss in these woods. There’s a swag in her walk, and a quick flick of her tail lets you know she’s done with you. A sniff here and a quick scent marking there, and she’s off into the dense canopy of trees by the road.

It’s our first safari in Uttarakhand’s famous Jim Corbett National Park. If you’ve ever planned a trip, chances are you too were told to abandon all hope ye who enter here. Many have returned without a tiger sighting. The forests of Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh or Tadoba in Maharashtra are probably far safer bets for spotting the elusive big cat.

It’s because unlike many other tiger reserves in the country, the landscape at Corbett is not dominated by flat, dry lands. Therein lies its charm. Depending on the zone you pick, you could be navigating steep ascents and descents, or gazing at grasslands that go on for as far as the eyes can see. Rivulets from the Ramganga river snake through parts of the park and the Kalagarh dam is nearby for animals seeking out water on a hot summer day.

There are more than 1,000 Asian elephants within the Corbett Tiger Reserve (Photo by Sneha Mahale)