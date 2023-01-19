 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

36 hours in Cape Town: Robben Island prison, African penguins, Tabletop Mountain

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Jan 19, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

What to see, do, eat in Cape Town, South Africa, if you find yourself there on a long weekend or a business trip you can extend for 36 hours. Pro-tip: Try to spend a Saturday here, for the best shopping.

Cape Town, South Africa, has something for everyone - Robben Island for the history nerd; mountain hikes, surfing and cycling for the adventure junkie; excellent Cape Malay fare for foodies; historic cricket grounds; and great Saturday Markets to take back a souvenir. (Photo: Taryn Elliott via Pexels)

It’s impossible to box Cape Town into silos. There’s history – this is the oldest city in South Africa; there are spectacular beaches; it’s a melting pot of cultures and a hub for the outdoorsy and adrenaline junkies.

Add Cape Town’s eclectic dining scene and wine traditions, and you get myriad experiences and landscapes that few cities can match, anywhere in the world.

It’s also impossible to conquer this city in 36 hours, but you can certainly get more than a flavour of Cape Town in that time.

Day One

Pick your half-day experience

There are two compelling half-day tours that are probably the best way to begin your Cape Town adventure: