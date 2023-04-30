 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
36 hours in and around Thanjavur, the land of the Cholas and Ponniyin Selvan

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 30, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Thanjavur is six hours drive from Chennai or Bengaluru and an hour’s drive from the Tiruchirappalli airport.

Try to catch the sunset or sunrise at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Rajendra Chola I's capital that he established in 1025. (Photo by Ashwin Rajagopalan)

It might have taken the Ponniyin Selvan (PS) phenomenon to put the spotlight back on one of India’s most illustrious kingdoms. It has rekindled the romance with the Cholas. By the 11th century, the Chola empire didn’t just cover large parts of southern and western India, but wielded significant clout across the ocean as far wide as the Maldives and Indonesia. The Cholas were among India’s first thalassocracies or maritime superpowers. Aside from their successful naval campaigns, they also left an indelible imprint with their breath-taking architecture. You can explore it over a weekend; the trail begins in Thanjavur.

The Big temple

In 1987, the Brihadeeshwarar temple became one of India’s first UNESCO recognized World heritage sites along with two other temples that are now referred to as the ‘Great Living Chola temples’. ‘Living’ because these three temples continue to exist in almost the same shape and form since they were built and are active places of worship. Locals call it the ‘Periya koil’ (The Big Temple). This architectural masterpiece was constructed in just eight years. The main shrine of this temple is a staggering 216 feet tall and built entirely in granite. The kumbam (the bulbous capstone) alone weighs about 80 tonnes.