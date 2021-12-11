 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: Of caravan tours, palaces and baobabs

Deepali Nandwani
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

A rocky outcrop in MP’s Malwa region, Mandu has the highest number of heritage ruins and palaces in India, and is an atmospheric town where tourism authorities are promoting luxury caravan tourism.

Jahaz Mahal (Ship Palace) in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh, resembles a ship afloat on azure waters.

“Mandu was the petri-dish of experimentation in Islamic architecture. This is where Sultans experimented with all kinds of architectural elements on buildings. The Mughals took these ideas out of the city, refined them, and added decorative elements to create some of India’s most beautiful buildings.”

Jai Thakore, heritage lover, COO, and co-founder of E-Factor events management outfit, and the man managing the little details of the Mandu Festival, shared unknown details of the historic monuments and ruins scattered around the town. We had just walked past a stone gate, towards the serene tomb of Hoshang Shah, Sultan of the Malwa Sultanate (Mandu is part of the Malwa region). The tomb, incidentally, was built by his son's confidante-turned-murderer after he had taken over the throne.

Hoshang Shah Tomb

There are 3,000 stunning monuments and ruins across Mandu. “There is no other city in India with so many ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) preserved heritage structures, all built in the pre-Mughal era,” Thakore said. The architectural experimentation carried out in the city reached its soulful fruition in Mughal India. A marble mosque, said to be India’s first marble structure, became the template for the Taj Mahal, for instance.

I was there for the Mandu Festival, an annual event that was hosted till 2019, came back in 2021 and will be hosted again in 2022. The entire city was out on the roads, hosting guests, putting up food stalls, and generally partying. There were dining experiences, walks, evocative storytelling, great food, and lots of music, with an emphasis on modern bands such as Kabir Café who have revived the spiritual poetry of Kabir by setting it to contemporary music.