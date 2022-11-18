 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With one stop to Europe from Amritsar, SpiceJet upstages rivals

Ameya Joshi
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

SpiceJet has started operating flights to Rome and Milan from Amritsar and is the only Indian airline flying direct to Italy. If the route succeeds, it could pave the way for more such flights.

Amritsar airport is a bit of a mystery for those who track airline networks. Domestic passengers have been surprised in the past to see Uzbekistan Airways or Turkmenistan Airlines aircraft on the Amritsar tarmac. The Central Asian carriers added Amritsar as well as Delhi to their network to help feed flights to former Soviet Republics and parts of Europe.

But there’s more. Next time you’re in Amritsar, don’t be surprised to see Milan Bergamo airport on the Departures list. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has started operating to two points in Italy from Amritsar, which currently offers the only direct connection between India and the southern European country.

While time will tell if this is a match made in heaven, it definitely looks a good match for both the airport, which has been struggling to get international connectivity, and for the airline, which often runs into cash-rich IndiGo pressuring it with lower fares.

SpiceJet, with this addition, goes back to a Blue Ocean strategy first crafted by its former CEO Neil Mills a decade ago. That strategy saw the airline look for innovative routes without direct competition, which could push up yields. The launch of flights to Kabul was one such example. SpiceJet was the only private carrier that flew to the Afghan capital all along.

The airline has now expanded to Rome and Milan from Amritsar, starting early November, via a stop at Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. This comes after testing the waters during the pandemic with a multitude of aircraft, including a wet-leased Airbus that the airline used to connect Amritsar with Italy.

Stealing a march over IndiGo
It was in 2018 that IndiGo had filed for one-stop flights to London from Delhi and Bengaluru. IndiGo’s ambitions for Europe in general and London in particular have been well talked about. As early as 2018, the airline wanted to enter Eastern Europe via Tbilisi or Baku. While the flights currently selling are just once-a-week affairs to both destinations, they could pave the way for future operations at Tbilisi for SpiceJet.

Interestingly, both Tbilisi and Baku are relatively congestion free. There is no issue with bilateral rights at either location since the stop is just technical in nature and SpiceJet is not selling tickets to Tbilisi from either India or Italy.