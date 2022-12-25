 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Wild Wild East: Went looking for adventure, ended up with wild encounters in Assam

Satarupa Paul
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Home to five national parks, numerous sanctuaries and an astounding variety of animals, including the one-horned rhino, Assam makes for a thrilling paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. And, tourism just got industry status in the state.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam. (Photo: Chirag Saini via Unsplash)

Earlier this week, the Assam state cabinet approved the proposal to grant industry status to the state's tourism. Besides allowing for sustainable and environment-friendly investments in tourism infrastructure, the newly implemented policy will boost employment generation and public-private partnerships, bringing about a paradigm shift to tourism in Assam. It also means that the state will now be well-equipped to realise its tourism potential to the fullest and possibly become one of the top destinations in India to visit.

For a long time though, in popular opinion, Assam was that faraway state in the remote Northeast that was primarily known for its tea, oil reserves and impenetrable jungles. Few would think of a holiday here, and fewer still would actually realise one. Only those of us who grew up here were privy to its rich history and culture, its astounding wildlife, its breathtaking natural beauty — courtesy the hills, valleys and the majestic Brahmaputra river — and the potential that the state held for wanderers and explorers.

Then over the last couple of decades, slowly, at first, and then, seemingly overnight, the perception towards Assam began to change. Guwahati, which was an idyllic small town when I was growing up, is, today, not just the largest city of north-east India but also the fastest developing metropolis in eastern India. Destinations that were once offbeat are now mainstream, and more obscure places farther and deeper into the state are being charted by curious travellers. Assam is increasingly being considered a much sought-after, all-season destination, known among many other things for its incredible wildlife.

Wild buffaloes of Assam. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Five national parks including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, 17 wildlife sanctuaries, four tiger reserves, five elephant reserves and two biosphere reserves call the state home. A whopping 180 species of mammals live and thrive in these protected bastions of wildlife, including the Big Five — royal Bengal tiger, elephant, Asiatic wild buffalo, eastern swamp deer, and the most famous resident of them all, the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Needless to say, Assam is brimming with thrilling, immersive experiences for the hardcore wildlife enthusiast and adventure buff alike.

Gateway to good things