Diary of a wheelchair traveller: 7 accessible spaces in India

Kavya Mukhija
Dec 18, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

Accessibility, travel and everything in between from the journal of a person with disability.

There are very few places in India accessible by a wheelchair user. (Photo: Getty Images)

Given that I'm a person with a disability, travelling is a little too paradoxical because I can't go to the adjacent room in my house but want to roll in the city in the adjacent state! But given the connoisseur of hope that I am, I have travelled to some exciting places in the country which gave me not only memorable memories but also learnings, experiences, and lessons.

As a woman with a disability, travel is nothing short of a roller-coaster of ebbs and flows, barriers and accessibility, of joy and sigh. But for me, grabbing a glimpse of a beautiful sunset or sway as the car drives through the meandering ghats, always comes first! So, here I am sharing my travel tales and recommendations, packed with accessibility tips and humour.

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Located on the outskirts of the Pink City, Nahargarh Fort is Jaipurites' favourite evening spot. It is widely known for the breathtaking view of the city that it offers! I have been there a couple of times in my personal car, which we could take up to the Padao restaurant. The entrance of the fort is step-free and accessible for wheelchair users. The lower floor also has rooms on either side of the courtyard, which have a ramp and a stepped-door frame. My father manoeuvred my chair through that. The upper floor is not accessible for wheelchair users and visitors with mobility impairments. Hence, I missed catching a glimpse of the city's bird's-eye view. Nevertheless, my sister's stellar photography skills came to my rescue!

City Palace, Jaipur