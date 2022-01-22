What you need to know to travel to Mauritius right now

While in Mauritius, swim with dolphins in crystal clear waters and encounter whales in the open sea.

Entry guidelines:

Vaccinated travellers: No quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors (15 days after second dose is the qualification). A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure is mandatory. Covid-19 testing will be required upon arrival (Day 0) and on Day 5 of the stay. It is mandatory to arrange Covid-19 insurance health cover (Mauritian citizens, resident permit holders and occupational permit holders are exempted).

Unvaccinated travellers: Present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure and book a 14-night quarantine stay in an official quarantine hotel, including meals and transfers. You will have a PCR test on arrival (Day 0), Day 7 and Day 14 of your stay (the cost for all three PCR tests will be Rs 12,000). After a negative PCR test on Day 14, you can freely explore the island and move to a new accommodation or go home. Covid-19 insurance health cover is mandatory.

All in One Form: All travellers must fill out the mandatory health forms before or during the flight to Mauritius. To save time, fill out the All in One Form.

For any queries related to travel requirements to Mauritius, visit the Ministry of Health and Wellness website or contact the Airport Health Office.

Approved Vaccines: AstraZeneca: Covishield, AstraZeneca: Vaxzevria, Covaxin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Sinovac-CoronaVac

Visa: Visa on arrival, no visa fee

Flight options: Currently, Air Mauritius (booking.airmauritius.com) has two direct Mumbai to Port Louis flights weekly (Thursdays and Saturdays); return economy airfare in February starts at Rs 27,227 one way (approximately Rs 54,000 round trip). The other option is hopping flight on Emirates via Dubai.

Three night hotel package for 2 adults (approximate pricing): Vernada Tamarin Hotel & Spa: Rs 72,000; Sikamifer Tourist Resort: Rs 11,000; Cocotiers Hotel- Rodrigues: Rs 67,000; Lux Grand Gaube Resort & Villas: Rs 1.99 lakh; Tamasaa: Rs 1.103 lakh

Must see:

Caudan Waterfront: Le Caudan Waterfront is a melting pot for local artists and the favourite meeting place for foodies, and tourists and locals looking for leisure and entertainment. It has shopping, multiplex, casino, fine dining options and a food court, among other attractions.

Casela Adventure Park: This Park is located in the western part of Mauritius. You can enjoy Interacting with Lions, Segway Tour, Quad bike tour, Safari, Zipline, etc.

La Vallee des Couleurs Reserve is home to various species of flora and fauna and a great place to enjoy a selection of nature trips and fun activities. The visit to the reserve includes: visit to Green valleys, Plateaus, Hills, Lakes, Waterfalls, Rivers, Volcanic ashes, 23 Coloured Earth, endemic and Indigenous Flora and fauna.

La Vanille Nature Park: Located in the south of the island, it is home to various species of animals, reptiles and plants. Set in a beautiful rain forested valley with natural freshwater springs, full of prawns and fish, it offers unique encounters with the giant tortoises, and get a rare chance to feed, pet and play with them. Thousands of Nile crocodiles and giant tortoises are found in the park

The Mauritius Aquarium at Pointe aux Piments has a collection of 200 marine species ranging from various fish to different types of corals, and sharks. Children will also be able to interact with selected species in a designated pool.

Skydiving: While in Mauritius, you can experience a jump from 10,000 feet (approximately 3,000 meters). Enjoy a 25-minute flight over the magnificent East coast (Belle Mare, Poste Lafayette, Roches Noires, Poudre d’Or) followed by a 30-seconds free-fall nearing 200Km/h and a canopy descent of approximately 5 minutes.

Swimming with dolphins and watching whales in their natural surroundings: Explore the spectacular lives of these magnificent marine mammals in their habitat. You can swim with dolphins in crystal clear waters and encounter whales in the open sea.

Submarine: Go underwater to a depth of 35 meters on board a real submarine. As part of this fantasy-like trip, you will get to view a shipwreck, corals of different shapes and sizes and various types of fish.

Apravasi Ghat: Located on the bay of Trou Fanfaron, in the capital of Port-Louis, the Apravasi Ghat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the remains of an immigration depot, the site from where modern indentured labour diaspora emerged. The depot was built in 1849 to receive indentured labourers from India, Eastern Africa, Madagascar, China and Southeast Asia to work on the island’s sugar estates as part of the 'Great Experiment’.

Sugar Museum: L'Aventure du Sucre is housed in a former sugar factory and chronicles the cultivation of sugarcane on the island.



Dholl Puri - Wheat pancake stuffed with ground peas

Palm Heart Salad - The Millionaire Salad

Mauritian Biryani - A variation on the Hyderabadi biryani

Vindaye poisson (fish) and other seafood based dishes

Alouda - Almond-flavoured Faloda



New attractions in Mauritius: Splash n Fun Waterpark, Odysseo Oceanarium

Places with free entry: Apravasi Ghat, Natural History Museum, Black River Gorges National Park, Caudan Waterfront, Citadelle Fort Adelaide

Shopping: Local handicrafts, Ship models, Vanilla beans, Infused Rum,, Vanilla tea

Dos and don’ts in Mauritius

Dos: Eat street food, Hire a car and drive around, Visit Tea plantations, Explore Chamarel, Try Mauritian Rum

Don’ts: Be improperly attired when visiting temples, mosques, Go on a hike without a guide, Sunbathe topless, Swim in the sea when danger notice is displayed.

Emergency numbers for tourists: Police: 999/112; Ambulance: 114; Complaints: 8002345

www.mymauritius.travel; www.mauritiusnow.com