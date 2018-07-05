Want to get lost? Here’s how you can do it

When you are lost, you find yourself. Going to an unknown place will help you in finding your inner steel and passion. Akanksha Jain 1/7 Time and again, several researches have stated that long periods of work without vacation can affect health, creativity and relationships. Many CEOs, senior leaders and decision-makers, often succumb to job pressures and end up never taking a vacation. However, working without an extended break leads to burn outs and strained ties. In this scenario, the urge to let go and simply get lost in an awesome place is what will calm you down and rejuvenate you. And the good news, is that you can actually “get lost”. Here’s how you can go about it. 2/7 Find yourself: Black Tomato will help you find yourself with their ‘Get Lost’ service, which helps people disconnect. The travel site takes you to unchartered locations, giving you a genuine feeling of getting lost. 3/7 What does this do to you? When you are lost, you find yourself. Going to an unknown place will help you in finding your inner steel and passion. 4/7 Roll the dice: All you have to do is-show up at the airport. Get yourself matched with an expert on the site and assess how lost you want to be. You just need to select an environment-polar, jungle, mountain, coastal, or desert, which you will be advised on what to do next. 5/7 Any hints? Well, if you are looking for a clue to where you would go, it depends on your choice of adventure, and it won’t be a basic location. You will be sent to some place remote and unfettered. It could be US, Indonesia, or any country. Black Tomato claims to ensure epitome of fun and relaxation. 6/7 Concerned about your safety: Black Tomato claims it keeps a close track on people and has experienced staff on-board who chart out a plan meticulously. And they provide everything to you 7/7 Pricing: It all depends on what you want to experience. The price will include logistics, flights, trip set-up and a world-class head guide. After all, getting lost does come with a price. First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:41 pm