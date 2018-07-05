Want to get lost? Here’s how you can do it

Time and again, several researches have stated that long periods of work without vacation can affect health, creativity and relationships. Many CEOs, senior leaders and decision-makers, often succumb to job pressures and end up never taking a vacation. However, working without an extended break leads to burn outs and strained ties. In this scenario, the urge to let go and simply get lost in an awesome place is what will calm you down and rejuvenate you. And the good news, is that you can actually “get lost”. Here’s how you can go about it.