Visit Iceland: From Viking tours to blue lagoons, here are 6 things to do in Nordic island

For an overworked, always-on-the-job, yet well-paid executive, the want to pack his bags and escape to someplace exotic and peaceful at the end of a busy and difficult month won’t be surprising in the least. For most such executives and people sitting at the helm, their kind of vacation would often involve the idea of rejuvenating their inner peace. These people desire the calmness of a place, the luxury of being with themselves and their loved ones, doing what they like the most, away from crowds and the madness of busy cities. When money isn’t a problem and you have the will to travel, the only thing that remains to be done is to decide a destination. And if you are at this very stage, there is no better destination than one of the world’s most peaceful, yet mind-numbingly beautiful countries, Iceland. The Nordic island nation, which has been ranked as the most peaceful nation in the 12th annual ‘Global Peace Index’, is sitting on the map, waiting to be explored. Iceland’s natural and ethereal beauty has been attracting many, particularly the Blue Lagoon - not too far from the capital Reykjavik - which is a manmade geothermal spa, where celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Beyonce have taken a plunge. Iceland will give you plenty of options for your kind of fun, while traversing the exquisite territory. Here’s a list of what you can opt for in Iceland.