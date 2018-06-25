Visit Iceland: From Viking tours to blue lagoons, here are 6 things to do in Nordic island

The Nordic island, which has been ranked as the most peaceful nation in the 12th annual ‘Global Peace Index’, is sitting on the map, waiting to be explored. 1/7 For an overworked, always-on-the-job, yet well-paid executive, the want to pack his bags and escape to someplace exotic and peaceful at the end of a busy and difficult month won’t be surprising in the least. For most such executives and people sitting at the helm, their kind of vacation would often involve the idea of rejuvenating their inner peace. These people desire the calmness of a place, the luxury of being with themselves and their loved ones, doing what they like the most, away from crowds and the madness of busy cities. When money isn’t a problem and you have the will to travel, the only thing that remains to be done is to decide a destination. And if you are at this very stage, there is no better destination than one of the world’s most peaceful, yet mind-numbingly beautiful countries, Iceland. The Nordic island nation, which has been ranked as the most peaceful nation in the 12th annual ‘Global Peace Index’, is sitting on the map, waiting to be explored. Iceland’s natural and ethereal beauty has been attracting many, particularly the Blue Lagoon - not too far from the capital Reykjavik - which is a manmade geothermal spa, where celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Beyonce have taken a plunge. Iceland will give you plenty of options for your kind of fun, while traversing the exquisite territory. Here’s a list of what you can opt for in Iceland. 2/7 Brace-up for jaw-dropping moments: You can begin your luxurious Icelandic adventure with hand-picked guided tours. Else, you can start with quad-biking around the beautiful countryside and gorge on pancakes and hot chocolate. Iceland is home to the legendary Vikings and what better than to actually experience their magnanimous and adventure-filled lives through special Viking tours, horse rides, kayaking, Thorsmork, waterfalls, and the world-famous geothermal spa. 3/7 The Retreat at Blue Lagoon: The Blue Lagoon, now has a luxury hotel-The Retreat, which is a 62-suite hotel within the complex. It has private terraces facing the lava fields and a few suites even offer direct access to the lagoon itself. If you don’t want to sit in the manmade spa outside, The Retreat Spa offers a steam room, a cold well, complimentary yoga classes, etc. A guided hike can lead you to the life-changing event of the Northern Lights. That’s not all, you can even savour Icelandic treats with their specially curated seven-course menus. The prices of one of the Retreat’s popular suites start from USD 1300. 4/7 Go Extreme: If you are one of those people for whom a vacation is incomplete without some adventure, in Iceland, you can even trek inside a volcano. Don’t worry, it’s dormant! You can take a helicopter ride and view stunning landscapes and eventually land on a dormant volcano and begin a journey towards the centre of the Earth. You can snorkel in the tectonic plates between North America and Eurasia and explore the world of ice caves. These adventures come with a price tag of $1600 per person. 5/7 Set foot on the largest city: Reykjavik is the largest city of Iceland and is absolutely smoke-free and clean. You can visit a plethora of museums, cultural centres, cafés and experience the local life. The traditional food, impressive street arts, churches, etc., are a few such life experiences that will be etched in your memories forever. 6/7 Moonwalking: Was this even on your bucket list? You can actually experience the Neil Armstrong moment, right here on Earth. Reykjanes, whose landscape is similar to that of the Moon, has a string of volcanoes and lava formations, treks on which make you feel like you’re actually walking on the Moon! Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin came here to practice before the actual landing on the Moon. A private moonwalk tour can cost you $1,310. 7/7 The Midnight Sun is true: The days are longer in the summertime and nights are as bright as May in day-time, thanks to its closeness to the Arctic Circle. You can take several tours during the night around the Golden Circle, whale watching, mountain hiking, etc. In addition, there are a variety of luxurious private tours on offer in Iceland and you can also rent luxury cars to make every aspect of your vacation truly magnificent. First Published on Jun 25, 2018 04:50 pm