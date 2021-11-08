US lifts travel ban for vaccinated travellers: Here's all you need to know

Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, October 27, 2020. Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, bans on travel from specific countries are over. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Over a year and a half after the United States imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is finally allowing fully vaccinated non-US citizens, including Indians, to enter the country.

The extraordinary travel restrictions, first imposed in early 2020, had prohibited entry to non-US citizens who within the last 14 days had been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Beginning November 8, travellers with official proof of full vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test report can fly to the United States.

Here's all you need to know about new travel rules in the US:

> The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveller has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

> According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US will accept travellers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO), not just those in use in the US.

> This means that Covishield and Covaxin, which are the vaccines widely used in India, will be accepted as proof of vaccination in the US.

> Like before, travellers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the US.

> At land border crossings, US Customs and Border Protection will ask if travellers have been vaccinated and spot check some documentation.

> Children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.

> Non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 percent will also be eligible for vaccine exemption.

> The US government said it will permit unvaccinated international visitors to enter the country if there is a humanitarian or emergency reason, such as an emergency medical evacuation. Those exceptions will be applied “extremely narrowly” and require approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

> Airlines, which have warned there will likely be long queues at first, will check vaccination documentation for international travellers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results.

> For air travellers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation.

> Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travellers for compliance in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)