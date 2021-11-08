MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

US lifts travel ban for vaccinated travellers: Here's all you need to know

Beginning November 8, travellers with official proof of full vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test report can fly to the United States.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, October 27, 2020. Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, bans on travel from specific countries are over. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, October 27, 2020. Beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, bans on travel from specific countries are over. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Over a year and a half after the United States imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is finally allowing fully vaccinated non-US citizens, including Indians, to enter the country.

The extraordinary travel restrictions, first imposed in early 2020, had prohibited entry to non-US citizens who within the last 14 days had been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Read | US to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated incoming foreign nationals from November 8

Beginning November 8, travellers with official proof of full vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test report can fly to the United States.

Here's all you need to know about new travel rules in the US:

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

> The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveller has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

> According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US will accept travellers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO), not just those in use in the US.

> This means that Covishield and Covaxin, which are the vaccines widely used in India, will be accepted as proof of vaccination in the US.

> Like before, travellers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the US.

> At land border crossings, US Customs and Border Protection will ask if travellers have been vaccinated and spot check some documentation.

> Children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.

> Non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 percent will also be eligible for vaccine exemption.

> The US government said it will permit unvaccinated international visitors to enter the country if there is a humanitarian or emergency reason, such as an emergency medical evacuation. Those exceptions will be applied “extremely narrowly” and require approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

> Airlines, which have warned there will likely be long queues at first, will check vaccination documentation for international travellers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results.

> For air travellers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation.

> Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travellers for compliance in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Travel #United States #world
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.