Unvaccinated travellers from India without COVID-19 test report to be quarantined in Turkey

Representative image

Unvaccinated travellers from India who will arrive in Turkey without a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report will be quarantined, said a statement issued by the Turkish embassy in New Delhi on September 4.

The rule will apply to Indian nationals as well as foreigners who have been in India for at least 14 days before taking a flight to Turkey.

The RT-PCR test report must not be older than 72 hours before the time of arrival, the statement said.

"Passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine," it clarified.

Passengers who are unvaccinated and cannot provide the negative test report "will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare".

On the tenth day of quarantine, they will be subjected to test and if the RTCR test result is negative, quarantine will be terminated.

However, if the RTPCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the tenth day will be extended to 14 days, the Turkish embassy added.

Notably, the above-mentioned requirements would not be applicable to transit or transfer passengers. Also, children under the age of 12 would be exempted from both the requirements of vaccination certificate and negative test report.