MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Unvaccinated travellers from India without COVID-19 test report to be quarantined in Turkey

Passengers who are unvaccinated and cannot provide the negative test report "will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare", the Turkish embassy said.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Unvaccinated travellers from India who will arrive in Turkey without a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report will be quarantined, said a statement issued by the Turkish embassy in New Delhi on September 4.

The rule will apply to Indian nationals as well as foreigners who have been in India for at least 14 days before taking a flight to Turkey.

The RT-PCR test report must not be older than 72 hours before the time of arrival, the statement said.

"Passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine," it clarified.

Also Read | Domestic travel guidelines: Check state-wise COVID restrictions and RT-PCR requirements

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Passengers who are unvaccinated and cannot provide the negative test report "will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare".

On the tenth day of quarantine, they will be subjected to test and if the RTCR test result is negative, quarantine will be terminated.

However, if the RTPCR test result is positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on the tenth day will be extended to 14 days, the Turkish embassy added.

Notably, the above-mentioned requirements would not be applicable to transit or transfer passengers. Also, children under the age of 12 would be exempted from both the requirements of vaccination certificate and negative test report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #RTPCR Test #Turkey #vaccine
first published: Sep 4, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.