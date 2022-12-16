 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK providing visit visas within 15 days to travellers from India: British envoy

Dec 16, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

The UK is now providing visit visas to travellers from India within 15 days of receiving applications, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said on Friday.

At the same time, he said a small number of trickier cases take longer time.

"Two months ago, I said that our aim was by the end of the year to be turning around visit visas from India to the UK within our standard time of 15 working days. The great news is that the team has now achieved it through fantastic work here in Delhi and across the whole visa network," Ellis said in a short video clip that he posted on Twitter.

"There are still a few cases which take longer, the very complex ones and that's right that they do," he added.

The high commissioner described quicker visa processing as "good news".

"You can of course use the priority visa channel if you still want. We are turning that around within five days. And finally we have a big intake of student visas for the student session starting in January of next year," he said.