UK adds Covaxin to list of valid COVID-19 vaccines for travel from today

Covaxin, the COVID-19 jab developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd, has been added to the list of valid vaccines in Britain, as per a notice issued by the UK government's Department for Transport and Department of Health and Social Care.

The move would end up benefitting travellers from India -- where Covaxin is the second-most used vaccine against COVID-19 -- as they would no longer be required to self-isolate after arrival in England.

So far, the only Indian vaccine recognised by the UK was Covishield, which is the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Notably, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, had announced on Twitter nearly two weeks ago that the UK government will also include Covaxin in the list of approved vaccines.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," the envoy had tweeted on November 9.

The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) decision to grant Covaxin the emergency use listing (EUL) on November 4.

"Covaxin was found to have 78 percent efficacy against COVID19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the global health body had said, as it announced the EUL status for Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the UK government has, apart from Covaxin, also added China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the list of approved vaccines. Both the jabs have been given WHO nod.

The decision to include the two Chinese vaccines will help the inbound travellers not only from China, but also those from the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, where Sinovac and Sinopharm has been used for the inoculation drives.