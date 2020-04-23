App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump signs order on green card suspension: Here's all you need to know

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the approval of some green cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump​ signed an executive order to suspend immigration to the US as part of his administration's efforts to protect American workers, amidst the coronavirus crisis that has wrecked havoc in the country.

What does the new executive order say? Why was this move taken and will it help?  Are H-1B workers safe now and what is NASSCOM's view on the issue? Find answers to all these questions, in this edition of Business Insight.

Watch to know more...

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #business insight #Immigration Order #Moneycontrol Videos #US President Donald Trump #videos

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

