Donald Trump signs order on green card suspension: Here's all you need to know

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the approval of some green cards.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend immigration to the US as part of his administration's efforts to protect American workers, amidst the coronavirus crisis that has wrecked havoc in the country.
What does the new executive order say? Why was this move taken and will it help? Are H-1B workers safe now and what is NASSCOM's view on the issue? Find answers to all these questions, in this edition of Business Insight.Watch to know more...
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 09:46 pm