Travelling Suitcase | 36 Hours in Philadelphia, the US

Satarupa Paul
Dec 11, 2022 / 10:49 PM IST

From iconic landmarks to buzzing art and food scenes, there’s plenty to see and do in the City of Brotherly Love

Philadelphia. (Photo: Heidi Kaden via Unsplash)

If you’re travelling to New York or Washington DC on a work or leisure trip and wish to get away for a short weekend break that packs in a bit of everything, then the beautiful city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania makes for the perfect choice. Strategically located just about 2 hours away by road from either city, Philly, as it’s lovingly nicknamed, not only boasts a stunning skyline — with a mix of modern skyscrapers and classic European architecture, but it also features important historical landmarks, one of America’s busiest art landscapes, a vibrant food scene, and tax-free shopping! So, if you’ve only a day and half to spare, take cues from the suggested itinerary below and make the most of the City of Brotherly Love.

DAY 1

Visit Philly’s iconic sites on a hop-on, hop-off bus tour (4 hours)

The newly created Museum of the American Revolution. (Photo: Dan Mall via Unsplash)

Given its role in the American Revolution and its status as the first capital of the United States, it is imperative to get a sense of the place and its history through its most visited landmarks. The birthplace of the United States, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Independence Hall is where the Declaration of Independence was signed and the US Constitution created. Across the street, stands the world’s most recognisable symbol of freedom, the Liberty Bell with its distinctive crack. The newly created Museum of the American Revolution features interactive displays and exhibits of the American War of Independence, including George Washington’s Revolutionary War Tent. In the heart of Center City is the world’s largest free-standing masonry building, the magnificent Philadelphia City Hall. Built in the ornate Second Empire style in 1894, it is topped with a 37 ft tall and 24,198 kg heavy bronze statue of city founder, William Penn. Next door is the John F. Kennedy Plaza, a public park that has been nicknamed LOVE Park after its most photographed inhabitant, the LOVE sculpture.

The city is conveniently walkable, but if you’re short on time, Philadelphia Trolley Works offers several sightseeing options—by the double-decker Big Bus, Victorian-style trolleys, or even horse-drawn carriages. The best bet is to arrive early in Philadelphia, get a 1 Day Big Bus Pass for $36, and spend the morning hopping on and off it at various landmarks as per your convenience and interest.