Travelling Suitcase | 36 Hours in Bengaluru, India

Bindu Gopal Rao
Dec 11, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST

The Garden City of Bengaluru has several soubriquets that sit pretty on its overcrowded hat but is a city that has its heart in the right place.

Central Library heritage building, Cubbon Park. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

If you are in India’s most cosmopolitan city, Bengaluru, there is so much to see that it will take you many days but if you have 36 hours you can still enjoy a slice of the city.

DAY 1

7.00 am: Lalbagh Botanical Gardens

Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

Start your day with a walk at the best lung space in the city, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. The 240-acre park is home to a variety of unique botanical species as well as a watch tower built by the founder Kempegowda. When here, you will see many species of birds as well as a plethora of flowers as well. A biennial flower show coinciding with Independence and Republic Day sees the space swathed in a kaleidoscope of colours. The park is home to a 3,000-million-year-old rocky outcrop and a tree fossil that is over 20 million years old.

8.30 am: Breakfast at MTR