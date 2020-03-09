Travel: Jerusalem’s Holocaust History Museum — a peek into a dark past

At the doorstep of Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem (Holocaust History Museum), a poignant poem should have wrenched my heart. Instead, etymology turned into a formidable narrator of a genocidal tragedy - Holocaust comes from Old French holocauste (taken from Greek holokauston) holos ‘whole’ + kaustos ‘burnt’ (from kaiein ‘burn’). A sacrifice consumed by fire.

Within the stark museum, the words of Benjamin Fondane, a French Jewish poet of Romanian origin, stared from the wall: “Remember only that I was innocent and, just like you, mortal on that day, I, too, had a face marked by rage, by pity, by joy, quite simply, a human face!” Fondane was aware of the impending mortality. He was deported to the Drancy transit camp and then to Auschwitz, where he was murdered. At 46, he was dead. He was one of the 6 million Jews killed by Hitler and his collaborators during the Holocaust (January 30, 1933, to May 8, 1945).

Yad Vashem is the largest and most comprehensive repository of its kind containing 179 million pages of Holocaust documentation. Designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, the Museum is a prism-like triangular structure that penetrates the mountain from one side to the other, with both ends dramatically cantilevering into the open air. The entire structure of the museum — floors, wall, interior and exterior — are reinforced concrete. The 180-metre-long linear structure brings in daylight from above through a 200-metre-long glass skylight. Along the long walkway are the 10 galleries that chronologically narrate the story - each section deliberating on one aspect: The World That Was; From Equals to Outcasts; The Awful Beginning; Between Walls and Fences; Mass Murder; The Final Solution; Resistance and Rescue; The Last Jews; Return to Life; Facing the Loss. As the route nears its northern exit, the floor begins to ascend and the triangle opens up into a dramatic view of modern-day Jerusalem.

Hall of Names: Yad Vashem’s Hall of Names houses the most extensive collection of Pages of Testimony (short biographies of each Holocaust victim). Over two million Pages are stored in the circular repository around the outer edge of the Hall, with room for six million in all. Six hundred photographs are stuck on a circular dome. A chubby boy with his sister. A happy couple. An old woman with flowers in her hat. A family portrait. A boy looking dapper. A girl beautiful. Just faces. No names. Their images reflected in a pool of water created in mountain bedrock.

Poignant Memories: I walk into the first gallery. In a pit lie bundled books symbolic of all the Jewish intellect that was being destroyed/burnt by Nazi accomplices. Shoes of Holocaust victims piled under hardened glass. A comb of nails. A woman in Polish concentration camp had stolen nails to make a comb for herself. A diary with drawings. A hurried childish doodle. Menorahs seized from deported Jews. A chart detailing the Nuremberg Rules of 1935 segregating Jews and non-Jews, prohibiting Jews from any social contact, even casual sexual encounters with “Germans and their related blood”.

A large video screen reiterates the image of a skeletal child standing in front of a bakery. Hungry. Longing for a piece of bread. SS soldiers rounding up men and shooting them lifeless. Frightened. Hordes of Jewish men, women and children are herded to be deported. Children still clinging to their dolls. A bride wearing the mandatory yellow badge as identification of her Jewish race. A man’s words where he identifies himself as Number 174517. A number tattooed on his hand. “I have no name. I am a number. I have to show the number to get soup and bread”.

Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations: Integrated into the natural surroundings of the forested hill and designed by landscape architects Lipa Yahalom and Dan Tsur, the Garden of the Righteous pays homage to the Righteous. More than 2,000 trees have been planted in the Mount of Remembrance. In the midst of greenery lies a carob tree in the memory of the man called Oskar Schindler who saved nearly 1,200 Jews by employing them in his factories.

Holocaust Documentation

Yad Vashem’s Archives, the largest and most comprehensive repository of its kind, contains 179 million pages of Holocaust documentation.



Yad Vashem has recognised more than two-thirds of the Holocaust victims and the Central Database of Shoah Victims’ Names contains 4.5 million names of Holocaust victims all of which is available online.



The staff of the Gathering the Fragments campaign rescued 40,000 items (documents, diaries, photographs, artefacts and artworks) from the Holocaust era. Since the project was launched in 2011 more than 144,000 items have been received from 7,000 individuals.



Yad Vashem library, the most comprehensive collection of published material about the Holocaust now holds over 150,000 titles in 54 languages.



(Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer)

Photo credit: Preeti Verma Lal.