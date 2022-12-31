 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Travel hacks | What to do, what not to do in a foreign land

Manisha Lakhe
Dec 31, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Tip: If you’re in Europe (or travelling across the Andes) and staying at one of the old boutique hotels, remember they may not have elevators to carry your six-piece expandable luggage.

Check local customs before you click - in parts of the Middle East, people don't like to be captured in pictures even accidentally. (Photo: Matt Hardy via Pexels)

How do some travellers manage to get the best service, tickets to sold out concerts, and get the chef to make them dishes not on the menu, even as those staying in the fanciest suite of the hotel are treated with polite bows and smiles that don’t reach their eyes?

Perhaps they know some secret that a fancy black card cannot buy. Sometimes these are simple. Sometimes it’s a cultural thing. And sometimes, it is up to travellers to smile and say thank you, in their language. Let’s break this down, continent by continent.

Communication really is the key

Want to earn a smile from the folks in the city you’re visiting? Learn phrases that help you get through the day. ‘Excuse me’ and ‘Thank you’ top my list. If you’re unable to learn even that much, install the translation apps on your phone that will help you. No longer will you have to groan because you misplaced the address the front desk so kindly wrote for you in the local language. Plus, the map apps are just perfect. Those Rand McNally maps you navigated with now offer you directions on the phone.

If you’re in Asia, learn to bow often and stare only at the Maiko girls giggling away in Kyoto.

Dress comfortably but well