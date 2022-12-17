 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Travel features | Into the heart of whiteness: Sledging about in cold Finland

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

In Finnish Lapland, where white winter lasts more than half the year, spending time with the indigenous Sámi is both surreal and exciting.

Lapland, Finland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

For confirmed tropical country types, the first sight of all encompassing snow can be surreal, mesmerising and even a bit unsettling. In Northern Finland, the village of Saariselkä located in the Finnish Lapland within the Arctic Circle, is blanketed in snow and evokes this mix of emotions. It is like the world has gone monochrome with roads and pavements, houses and trees, parked and moving vehicles all shrouded in white. Even the sky is a dull grey, almost approaching whiteness. And that’s the way it is for more than half the year, sometimes even eight months.

When the initial jaw-dropping sensation fades a bit, other things begin to slide into consciousness. Such as the intense cold, with temperatures hovering around -20 degrees Celsius in February. Swathed in layers and layers of clothing, the cold is biting and pierces right to the bone through any exposed skin. And while experiencing it is in itself an adventure, it takes some getting used to.

Saariselkä, Lapland, Finland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

Saariselkä is the land of the Sámi, an indigenous people native to Lapland, also called Sápmi, spread over Northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. But less than 10,000 of them reside in Finnish Lapland, one of least dense areas of country. The Sámi are the sole caretakers of reindeer, a creature that has been part of my imagination as a child, and one I was eager to encounter. But for that, several more layers of clothing are required including thick snow boots, balaclava and helmet. While it might sound excessive, all of it is necessary for a long and bumpy ride on a shiny snowmobile. Soon as I climb on to it behind my Sami guide, he set off into the white wilderness that seems like a white fairyland.

As the vehicle vrooms on the snowy surface, bumping and skimming, sliding into valleys and climbing hillocks, through landscape covered with plants, bushes and trees laden with snow, the guide says it is a national park. For someone used to dense forest cover, this sparse, ashen countryside seems farthest from a national park. But it was the complete silence that is absolutely enthralling. When the guide stops the vehicle every few minutes to let the surroundings sink in, the quietness is so all encompassing that it is partly beautiful and partly frightening.

Even though everything looks bleak and deserted, there are habitations and hamlets hidden just beyond the line of sight. One such lonely little wooden cottage suddenly surfaces and is surrounded by a fenced area with a handful of reindeer, with bright red neck bands, attached to sleds. They are gorgeous creatures, with limpid eyes and a blasé look about them that is incredibly adorable. Inside, the simple wooden cottage has a central hearth which also doubles as the cooking area. I was able to get a much better sense of their culture and lifestyle at the Sami Museum Siida in Inari.