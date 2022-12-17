 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Travel features | Getting lost in and around Shillong, Meghalaya

Sanjukta Sharma
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

The ‘Scotland of the East’ moniker, a colonial hangover, is history. What Shillong was 20 years ago can be now found in its squeaky clean, unhurried peripheries

Ward's Lake, Shillong. (Photo: Sanjukta Sharma)

The new luxury for adventurous travellers is to stump the travel agent. To experience “no pains, no gain” travel. To be afoot — or afloat, or just dumped by any expensive, experience-driven travel company — in the middle of nowhere. To soak forest baths and talk with nature, however that pans out. To be lost in Concordia, Pakistan, or Robinson Crusoe Island, Chile. Or Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. The London-based travel company Black Tomato sells such adrift-ing with the very-2023 adage, "Get Lost". You drop a client somewhere spectacular and haunting, and scantly populated, and challenge them to find their way out within a stipulated time.

Companies like Black Tomato go with the idea that people often don’t know where they want to go, but they do have a sense of how they want to feel. In the end of 2022, far into 2023 and beyond, this is a kind of luxury people will pay lakhs of rupees for. In Meghalaya, the feeling is certainly that of being lost — lost in the beauty of nature, and in a time capsule.

The Northeast, although unstoppably a new tourist attraction, has some such "get lost" destinations. Meghalaya, which means “abode of the clouds”, has some of the most spectacular mountainous vistas in the country — the early sunlight on the forested mountains of the East Himalayas often make them look different hues of blue, green and purple. Gorging waterfalls appear out of nowhere as you travel through Meghalaya’s newly-minted smooth highways. Stop at villages, take detours. Getting lost is the idea. And amid that much prettiness, it doesn’t feel like a challenge.

The artwork in Bob Dylan café, Shillong. (Photo: Sanjukta Sharma)

The gateway to Meghalaya is its capital, Shillong. In the 1980s, when I was growing up in Assam, Shillong meant all things cool. First, Shillong loves Bob Dylan. It has a café called Bob Dylan Café. Tucked away down a tiny street, it is full of Dylan memorabilia, from rare posters on the walls to themed ceiling panels painted by customers. Spearheaded by its own iconic rockstar Lou Majaw (now in his seventies), there is an annual Bob Dylan concert. I remember eating Naga chilli toast, tears streaming down from the heat unleashed on the conduits of my sinuses, while listening to Dylan’s Simple twist of fate blaring from the café’s raspy audio system. The main market of Shillong, Police Bazaar, used to have the best of Bangkok fashion. Shillong musicians and writers, and there are several of them, didn’t win that many Sahitya Academy awards, but they wrote and sang the soulful and the trenchant with equal zeal.

Rock 'n roll is alive. The state’s concerts calendar is packed after a gap during the pandemic years: The Cherry Blossom Festival had several rock, jazz and blue acts in the last week of November. The cherry blossoms are, of course, real. Residents say that the lockdown Novembers of 2021 was spectacularly beautiful. All eyes were on the pink cherry blossom cornucopia, arching over deserted streets, suddenly visible to its residents. "Shine A Light: Voice of the Silent Hills", at the magically cloud-brushed Sa-I-Mika in Cherrapunji, about an hour’s drive from Shillong, is held in the first week of December. After the death of Neil Nongkynrih, director of the Shillong Chamber Choir, the choir members are at work producing a single inspired by rail journeys and “Uncle Neil”; they released their new single Songs of Dawn earlier this year, and their Christmas iteration this year is eagerly awaited in Shillong as well as by fans everywhere. Chief minister Conrad Sangma is known to strum a note or two and break into dance at concerts, and so do some members of the opposition. Tickets for The Shillong Winter Music Carnival, on January 7 and 8, will open for booking soon on Insider.in