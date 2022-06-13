Travel and tourism companies remain optimistic as bookings recover to near pre-pandemic level

The travel and leisure sector across the globe was among the worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions on the movement of travellers not only shook the airline companies but also the allied sector of leisure and hospitality. However, the sector is seeing a comeback since the restrictions have been lifted. This is evident in companies' financial reports as well as statements of top executives of companies such as Expedia, Yatra and Airbnb.

According to a report by Bloomberg, travellers are ready to pack their suitcases and get on aeroplanes in the coming months even with disruptions due to labour shortages and higher inflation, Expedia Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern said.

"Are there going to be places where things start to reach their peak or come off their peak, sure," Kern said of travel demand at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco. "Broadly, we're not seeing any discernible moment or timeline where it's all going to fall off."

Travel executives have talked for months about a robust season after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Travellers don't seem to be dissuaded by high inflation, soaring energy costs, labour shortages or the spread of variants in some areas. During earnings last month, Expedia, Booking Holdings Inc and Airbnb Inc all provided upbeat forecasts for the next few months.

Travel companies turned profitable in the last quarter

Thomas Cook India Limited Standalone Operating EBITDA of Rs 28 million in Q4 of FY22 against a loss of Rs 74 million in Q3 of FY22. This is backed by strong sales recovery in Forex (56 percent) and Corporate Travel (50 percent) as compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Group companies report sustained profitability at the EBITDA level. Leisure Hospitality & Resorts business (Sterling Holidays) reported profits for the sixth successive quarter. Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging Ltd (DEI) and Desert Adventures were profitable for the second successive quarter, and Private Safaris (East Africa) turned profitable this quarter.

Bookings inch closer to pre-pandemic level

Online travel services provider Yatra on June 13 said it had reached 90 percent of pre-COVID-level hotel bookings, and the upswing continues with the return of travel normality following the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions and the recent restarting of scheduled international flights after two years, PTI reported.

The arrival of the summer travel season coupled with the easing of restrictions has once again strengthened the travel confidence amongst people, Yatra said.

The agency also said that with the resumption of international flights (on March 27) and travellers' confidence returning, it had observed an average increase in domestic flight bookings by 85 percent and international flight bookings by 95 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Expedia chief optimistic about sector's outlook

"As we have seen many times during COVID, this quarter was a tale of two stories. There was an early impact from Omicron leftover from late last year, which faded as the turnaround in demand reached new highs since the start of COVID. While the war in Ukraine did slow some of the recovery in Europe, there too we see travel at new highs since the start of the pandemic," said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group, in a press release.

He added, "All in, while we are keeping an eye on various macro indicators including inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions, we continue to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer. We are also pleased to see city, business, and international travel coming back, three components key to the complete return of travel."

"This year is on track to be a big year of delivery for us with new product, marketplace, and platform innovation. We are excited to introduce much of this to the industry at our EXPLORE 22 conference later this week in Las Vegas," he further stated.

Performance better than estimates

Airbnb Inc gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates as the company sees "substantial demand" for travel heading into the busy summer season after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Shares gained about 6 percent in extended trading.

Second-quarter revenue will be $2.03 billion to $2.13 billion. That topped the average analyst's estimate of $1.97 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue in the first three months of the year was also better than expected, helping significantly narrow the net loss at the vacation home rental platform.