Top 5 places for a destination wedding abroad

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Nov 27, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Where in the world should you get married? We asked wedding planners to share their favourite destinations.

Sri Lanka offers diverse wedding venues – from palm-fringed beaches to private islands and breathtaking gardens. (Photo by by Gayani Anuththara)

Whether you are looking for incredible beaches, stunning mountain views, historical architecture, or simply hoping to incorporate the element of travel and adventure into your celebration… this list has them all:

Sri Lanka

This island nation is turning out to be the hottest destination for couples to get married. It offers diverse wedding venues – from palm-fringed beaches to private islands and breathtaking gardens.

The backdrop of your wedding can range from hot-air balloons drifting silently through the air, a jungle setting, a private island, a tea plantation, a wide sandy beach, or a private ceremony in a church. September to April can be a favourable time for hosting a destination wedding in Sri Lanka.

Logistics wise it makes perfect sense, as Sri Lanka is a short flight away from India and the visa is hassle-free. The food is another major factor. It's very close to the Indian palette unlike, say, a Thailand wedding. This reduces the additional planning and expense for outside catering.

The resorts in Sri Lanka have a good capacity, reducing the need to book different venues for the events. Consider Weligama Bay Marriott Resort & Spa: it is on the beach and can host around 400 people. The ballroom here can host up to 500 people, the rooftop venue can accommodate 800 people and the lawn is good for 650 people. Then there is Cinnamon Grand, which is 50 minutes from the airport and has 500 rooms.