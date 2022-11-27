Top 5 places for a destination wedding abroad

Sri Lanka offers diverse wedding venues – from palm-fringed beaches to private islands and breathtaking gardens. (Photo by by Gayani Anuththara)

Whether you are looking for incredible beaches, stunning mountain views, historical architecture, or simply hoping to incorporate the element of travel and adventure into your celebration… this list has them all:

Sri Lanka

This island nation is turning out to be the hottest destination for couples to get married. It offers diverse wedding venues – from palm-fringed beaches to private islands and breathtaking gardens.

The backdrop of your wedding can range from hot-air balloons drifting silently through the air, a jungle setting, a private island, a tea plantation, a wide sandy beach, or a private ceremony in a church. September to April can be a favourable time for hosting a destination wedding in Sri Lanka.

Logistics wise it makes perfect sense, as Sri Lanka is a short flight away from India and the visa is hassle-free. The food is another major factor. It's very close to the Indian palette unlike, say, a Thailand wedding. This reduces the additional planning and expense for outside catering.

The resorts in Sri Lanka have a good capacity, reducing the need to book different venues for the events. Consider Weligama Bay Marriott Resort & Spa: it is on the beach and can host around 400 people. The ballroom here can host up to 500 people, the rooftop venue can accommodate 800 people and the lawn is good for 650 people. Then there is Cinnamon Grand, which is 50 minutes from the airport and has 500 rooms.

Everything required for a big fat Indian wedding right from the pandit to artistes for entertainment and décor specialists are easily available. Cost wise it turns out to be much cheaper than other destinations.

- Recommendation by Namha Malhotra & Edul Mahudavala, Founders - Castles & Coasters

Amalfi Coast, Italy

This vibrant coastline of Italy with its surreal clifftop resorts, century-old hotels, and scenic castles is becoming a popular choice for weddings and pre-wedding shoots. The good food and wine only add to the spectacular scenery. April-September end is an apt time to plan a wedding here.

Positano a small village with warm weather, lively atmosphere and Mediterranean colours makes for a stunning location for a wedding. There are many beautiful properties too. Bear in mind that weddings in this part of Italy tend to be much smaller, because of fewer venues available and a generally smaller venue capacity - it's perfect for an intimate celebration with loved ones.

Consider Masseria Papaperta, an 18th-century farm venue located between Castellana and Alberobello. The average budget for a wedding in Amalfi Coast would be anywhere between Rs 3-5 crore, depending on the wedding requirements.

The local agencies and logistic companies are quite supportive. From legalities to décor, photography, entertainment and transport, there are local event solutions companies available to assist with everything. One point in its favour is the photos you can capture here, surrounded by the special ‘la dolce vita’ atmosphere!

- By Shruti Tiwari, Managing Director, VLW Global.

Dubai

Beside the number of world-known attractions, first-class shopping and luxurious hotels, Dubai is also conveniently located. There are direct flights from India, visa-on-arrival and perfect weather from October to May.

The food is another plus point as there are numerous Indian caterers and great world cuisine too.

Couples can get hitched at one of the many beach resorts, downtown hotels, where they can have a full view of Burj Khalifa and singing fountain or a dessert resort in a traditional Bedouin camp for a unique and exotic wedding.

Although less common, it is also possible to organise a wedding in a private villa or yacht. The cost is similar to weddings at premium properties in Rajasthan or Goa in India (Rs 1.5 crore and upwards).

The government too is very supportive of Indian weddings. Consider Atlantis The Palm, Raffles The Palm, Four Seasons and Five Palm Jumeraih. These can accommodate 1,000-1,500 guests.

- By Neha Wadhawan & Jinal Patel, Co Founders - The Doli Diary

Dubai (Photo courtesy Ruddy Corporan)

Jordan

Jordan’s many biblical sites, world-renowned tourist destinations and romantic outdoor venues make the kingdom a top choice for a destination wedding.

This small country offers many unique settings that range from ruins dating back to the Roman empire, rugged desserts, stunning gardens to cobalt blue ocean.

The Dead Sea is one of the most gorgeous and favoured places in all of Jordan to say “I do.” It has many hotel options, including the Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea which can host 600-800 people. Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa and the Hilton Dead Sea Resort and Spa are other compelling venues with exquisite seaside backdrops for the most dreamy wedding photos.

The Dead Sea’s year-round warm weather also makes for a wonderful winter wedding for those who wish to escape the cold. For history-loving couples there’s Jordan’s ancient city of Jerash, which is home to some of the Middle East’s best-preserved Greco-Roman ruins and architecture.

Consider Jordan by the Dead Sea. It is equipped to host 600-800 guests. The easy and numerous connecting flights add to the charm. The government too is very welcoming and helps with the arrangements for a big fat Indian wedding.

- By Aashay Samel, Director of Weddings and Events, Tamarind Global

Petra, Jordan (Photo by Filippo Cesarini)

Doha

It’s not always easy to find a destination that merges centuries-old culture with modern architecture, luxurious hospitality and island vacay feels. Doha is one such place and that makes it perfect for a memorable destination wedding.

The setting can range from beach resorts like Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara or Sharq Village & Spa to city hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, or Mondrian Doha. The region also boasts of talented destination wedding planners, designers, and creative partners who have curated the most luxurious, extravagant weddings and events worldwide.

Waldorf Astoria is great for milestone celebrations and intimate weddings while Openinet Raffles is ideal for large format Indian weddings. The destination is high on inventory and offers a lot for extended holiday. Cost wise as well there are options for the families to choose from. Besides, Qatar’s strategic location, excellent air connectivity and visa-free proposition make it an ideal wedding destination for Indians.

- By Neha Seth Arora, Founder Saffron Strings.