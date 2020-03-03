Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India: Guess which state leads

The Railway Ministry had conducted a survey, ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat 2019,’ that ranked the cleanest railway stations in India based on different parameters. With the effort put in by station officials and the passengers, Indian railways had seen progress in terms of cleanliness over the year. Rajasthan has seven out of the top 10 most clean railway stations in India. Here is the list of top 10 cleanest railway stations in India in 2019. (Image: PTI)