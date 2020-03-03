Top 10 cleanest railway stations in India: Guess which state leads

Here is the list of top 10 cleanest railway stations in India in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Railway Ministry had conducted a survey, ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat 2019,’ that ranked the cleanest railway stations in India based on different parameters. With the effort put in by station officials and the passengers, Indian railways had seen progress in terms of cleanliness over the year. Rajasthan has seven out of the top 10 most clean railway stations in India. Here is the list of top 10 cleanest railway stations in India in 2019. (Image: PTI) 2/11 Rank 10| Haridwar junction railway station | Zone: Northern Railway | State: Uttarakhand (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 3/11 Rank 9| Ajmer railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 4/11 Rank 8| Udaipur City railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 5/11 Rank 7| Vijayawada Junction railway station | Zone: South Central Railway | State: Andhra Pradesh (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 6/11 Rank 6| Suratgarh railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 7/11 Rank 5| Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 8/11 Rank 4| Jammu Tawi railway station | Zone: Northern Railway | State: Jammu and Kashmir (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 9/11 Rank 3| Durgapura railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 10/11 Rank 2| Jodhpur Junction railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com) 11/11 Rank 1| Jaipur Junction railway station | Zone: North Western Railway | State: Rajasthan (Image: indiarailinfo.com)railwa First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:11 am