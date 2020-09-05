Tippling Point | The endless joy of boozy border-crossings in Europe

Imagine you're stuck in that part of the world where alcohol is banned (some of you already live that reality), literally, figuratively. What would those borders seem to you beyond where all the booze shops stay wide awake 24/7 beckoning you for a sneak out? Life would suddenly be adventurous, isn't it? But is there anywhere in the world where they make a celebration out of such border-crossing for booze?

Welcome to Tallinn, Estonia (called the European capital of culture), and the Baltic booze cruises, the place offers.

But for that border-crossing story, you have to begin the journey right from the neighbouring Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

Not that Finland is dry but you need to pay through the nose to get hammered in the Scandinavian country, a state policy to dissuade its citizens from the bottle. No wonder, the word relaxation in the Finnish dictionary means that short voyage to Tallinn, which they cannot dispense with. With its low taxes for spirits, the country across the Baltic offers a paradise for tipplers.

Fun and frolic

Imagine again, millions of people travel around the Baltic each year. Among them, a vast number ply across in booze cruises where you need not have to test your patience waiting for Tallinn to happen. The fun begins the moment you get in.

Once you hop on to a booze ship you'd be struck by the eerie silence on board. Don't waste your time, man. Run to the back of the ship and see where all the milling crowd in the boat has suddenly vanished to. Take your position in the queue outside the bar. With no government-imposed tax on Baltic waters, Finnish travellers dip their souls and body in good 'spirits' in their two and a half hour journey to Tallinn.

There are cruises that offer all-inclusive passes promising an unlimited quantity of booze and a sumptuous buffet featuring international dishes. But such voyages wouldn't be straight and quick from Helsinki to Tallinn.

As the ship circles around the Baltic sea in no hurry, people on board, after getting tanked up from the bar, would wobble their way on to the next pitstop - the night club, where they burn up the dance floor in a bacchanalian frenzy against the feel-good medley of tunes rendered by some band. It's time to make way for the Finnish singers to belt out their traditional numbers.

Tired so soon? You can either retire to your cabin or walk up to the deck to soak in the Nordic sky, cut across by exotic birds you have never seen. Or if you still have life for another couple of free drinks, crawl back to the bar to recharge your batteries. But remember, you have to save some space for the Estonian beer, coming.

Booze cruises, anyone?

Some ships that undertake Baltic cruises from Tallinn are so huge that they have wine bars, cafes, gambling dens, auditoriums, night clubs, shopping malls, supermarkets etc. Well the last one, the supermarkets on board, no guessing please, are designed exclusively for drunkards. You can either stock up duty-free stuff or walk across the shop dazed by the beauty of walls lined with bottles.

Baltic booze cruises are not a new phenomenon in Scandinavia. Even in the 18th century, British ships that came from the Thames all the way up to the Gulf of Finland stocked up dark English ales. Beer became a rage in all Scandinavian ports that lined up along that route.

So if you ever plan to set foot on Finland this lifetime, don't forget to experience the booze cruise to Tallinn. To enjoy, look at it from the perspective of Finns who alone could appreciate the meaning it offers.

"Kippis!" (Finnish toast).