TIME's list of best places of 2019: Here are a few you should visit

Here's a list of some of the best places to travel to in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Statue of Unity | Gujarat, India (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Mori Building Digital Art Museum | Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters) 3/10 National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts | Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Quranic Park | Dubai, UAE (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Red Sea Mountain Trail | Red Sea Mountains, Egypt (Image: Reuters) 6/10 The National Museum of Qatar | Doha, Qatar (Image: Reuters) 7/10 VAC Library | Hanoi, Vietnam (Image: archdaily.com) 8/10 Xiqu Centre | Hong Kong, China (Image: discoverhongkong.com) 9/10 Troy Museum | Tevfikiye, Turkey (Image: Twitter/Turkish Presidency) 10/10 Transcaucasian Trail | The Caucasus (Image: transcaucasiantrail.org) First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:57 am