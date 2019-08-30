App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TIME's list of best places of 2019: Here are a few you should visit

Here's a list of some of the best places to travel to in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Statue of Unity | Gujarat, India (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Statue of Unity | Gujarat, India (Image: Reuters)

Mori Building Digital Art Museum | Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Mori Building Digital Art Museum | Tokyo, Japan (Image: Reuters)

National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts | Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Image: Reuters)
3/10

National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts | Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Image: Reuters)

Quranic Park | Dubai, UAE (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Quranic Park | Dubai, UAE (Image: Reuters)

Red Sea Mountain Trail | Red Sea Mountains, Egypt (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Red Sea Mountain Trail | Red Sea Mountains, Egypt (Image: Reuters)

The National Museum of Qatar | Doha, Qatar (Image: Reuters)
6/10

The National Museum of Qatar | Doha, Qatar (Image: Reuters)

VAC Library | Hanoi, Vietnam (Image: archdaily.com)
7/10

VAC Library | Hanoi, Vietnam (Image: archdaily.com)

Xiqu Centre | Hong Kong, China (Image: discoverhongkong.com)
8/10

Xiqu Centre | Hong Kong, China (Image: discoverhongkong.com)

Troy Museum | Tevfikiye, Turkey (Image: Twitter/Turkish Presidency)
9/10

Troy Museum | Tevfikiye, Turkey (Image: Twitter/Turkish Presidency)

Transcaucasian Trail | The Caucasus (Image: transcaucasiantrail.org)
10/10

Transcaucasian Trail | The Caucasus (Image: transcaucasiantrail.org)

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Current Affairs #TIME Greatest Places To Visit 2019 #Travel #World News

