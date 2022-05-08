Thousand Nights Camp, A Stay In The Middle Of Wahiba Sands In Oman | Miles To Go

Oman is well known for its stunning landscape, outdoor experiences and adventures. With its miles and miles of desert, one of the adventures includes staying in camps or dwellings surrounded by endless golden sand dunes.
Thousand Nights Camp offers a luxurious experience in the middle of the deserts of Wahiba / Sharqiyah sands.
The property has standard sheikh tents, as well as the luxurious, and air conditioned Ameer tents. Other amenities include a pool, which is a luxury in the middle of a desert.
A couple of nights spent here offer a great getaway from the city life.
