Thanda Island: Heaven on Earth is what you'll experience on the world’s most exclusive getaway

Have you ever wished for your own paradise with turquoise seas, white sands, luxurious resorts and a never ending views from every corner of your exquisite room. Your prayers have just been answered. Welcome to Thanda Island, the world’s most exclusive island getaway, which has a luxurious single villa and two traditional Tanzanian Bandas in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Tanzania. (Image: Thandaisland.com)