Travel
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thanda Island: Heaven on Earth is what you'll experience on the world’s most exclusive getaway

You can reach Thanda Island by boat or by helicopter. The villa on the island can accommodate 19 guests at a time.

Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom
Have you ever wished for your own paradise with turquoise seas, white sands, luxurious resorts and a never ending views from every corner of your exquisite room. Your prayers have just been answered. Welcome to Thanda Island, the world’s most exclusive island getaway, which has a luxurious single villa and two traditional Tanzanian Bandas in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Tanzania. (Image: Thandaisland.com)
Have you ever wished for your own paradise with turquoise seas, white sands, luxurious resorts and a never ending views from every corner of your exquisite room. Your prayers have just been answered. Welcome to Thanda Island, the world's most exclusive island getaway, which has a luxurious single villa and two traditional Tanzanian Bandas in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Tanzania. (Image: Thandaisland.com)
Personal paradise | You’ll feel like heaven when you touch down on Thanda Island, which means ‘love’ in Zulu. You'll be at peace with its fascinating beauty. You can take a stroll down your own private 1.1 km beach and explore the island on foot. The turquoise seas and the white sand beach make it a picture perfect destination. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Personal paradise | You'll feel like heaven when you touch down on Thanda Island, which means 'love' in Zulu. You'll be at peace with its fascinating beauty. You can take a stroll down your own private 1.1 km beach and explore the island on foot. The turquoise seas and the white sand beach make it a picture perfect destination. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Complete privacy | The luxurious villa can be booked for exclusivity and apart from staff there is no one else on the island. You can reach the villa on a helicopter or by boat from mainland. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Complete privacy | The luxurious villa can be booked for exclusivity and apart from staff there is no one else on the island. You can reach the villa on a helicopter or by boat from mainland. (Image: thandaisland.com)
The Tanzanian experience | At Thanda Island, you can go sailing, paddling and kayaking. You can swim and snorkel in crystal clear waters, along with whale sharks and can explore mesmerising coral reefs. Scuba diving at the well-protected Chole Bay is worth a try to catch a glimpse of over 400 fish species found there. (Image: thandaisland.com)
The Tanzanian experience | At Thanda Island, you can go sailing, paddling and kayaking. You can swim and snorkel in crystal clear waters, along with whale sharks and can explore mesmerising coral reefs. Scuba diving at the well-protected Chole Bay is worth a try to catch a glimpse of over 400 fish species found there. (Image: thandaisland.com)
On land | You can visit Mafia Island, which is the closest inhabited island to Thanda. You can reach it by boat and explore 11th Century ruins, visit village communities and traditional boat-building craftsmen. Take a stroll along villages that are famous for clay pots, ukili mats and coconut plantations. (Image: thandaisland.com)
On land | You can visit Mafia Island, which is the closest inhabited island to Thanda. You can reach it by boat and explore 11th Century ruins, visit village communities and traditional boat-building craftsmen. Take a stroll along villages that are famous for clay pots, ukili mats and coconut plantations. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Accommodation | The luxury villa and Tanzanian Bandas can accommodate 19 guests at a time. Two traditional Tanzanian Bandas are beautiful decorated with locally hand-carved furniture and fabrics from Mafia Island, in soft, natural colours. You will have a dedicated team of an executive head chef, butlers, hostess, housekeepers, cocktail barman, boatmen, a guide who would take you snorkelling, spa therapist, etc. One exclusive-use, five-suite villa costs around $15,000 per night, including taxes. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Accommodation | The luxury villa and Tanzanian Bandas can accommodate 19 guests at a time. Two traditional Tanzanian Bandas are beautiful decorated with locally hand-carved furniture and fabrics from Mafia Island, in soft, natural colours. You will have a dedicated team of an executive head chef, butlers, hostess, housekeepers, cocktail barman, boatmen, a guide who would take you snorkelling, spa therapist, etc. One exclusive-use, five-suite villa costs around $15,000 per night, including taxes. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Amenities | The island is equipped with bonfire pits, Arabian tents, a glass rim-flow pool, internet, gym, tennis court, jet skis, outdoor baths and showers, helicopter pad and everything luxurious that you can imagine. (Image: thandaisland.com)
Amenities | The island is equipped with bonfire pits, Arabian tents, a glass rim-flow pool, internet, gym, tennis court, jet skis, outdoor baths and showers, helicopter pad and everything luxurious that you can imagine. (Image: thandaisland.com)
When to travel: Thanda Island is warm and tropical. The temperature ranges between 27-31 degrees Celsius, so you can visit anytime of the year and expect light showers. (Image: thandaisland.com)
When to travel: Thanda Island is warm and tropical. The temperature ranges between 27-31 degrees Celsius, so you can visit anytime of the year and expect light showers. (Image: thandaisland.com)
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Luxurious Living #Luxury Travel #Slideshow #Travel and tourism

