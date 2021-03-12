Thailand launches yacht quarantine scheme to boost its ailing tourism sector

As BBC has reported, around 100 yachts are expected to participate in the trial run.

In order to avail this exciting quarantine option, travelers will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test, and also have their location and health monitored.

Travelers will also be required to wear a smart wristband, which will monitor their vital signs, including blood pressure and temperature, and their location. The watch will also be able to transmit information at sea, within a radius of 10 km.

The members of the Royal Thai Navy based in Cape Panwa will monitor and track these boats. Travelers who complete the 14-day quarantine requirement, will be allowed at a dock in Phuket and travel around the island.

The pilot scheme was originally announced in November.

Last week, Thailand's tourism minister said he would propose a plan for foreigners to undertake quarantine in popular tourist areas, including beach resorts.