English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Thailand launches yacht quarantine scheme to boost its ailing tourism sector

Thailand is offering this option to visitors in a hope to help bring 1.8 billion baht in yacht tourism revenue. The South East Asian nation relies heavily on tourism which was banned last year to limit the spreading of the virus.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST

With a mission to revive its coronavirus pandemic-hit tourism industry, Thailand government is testing a program that would allow tourists to complete their mandatory quarantine periods on yachts.

Thailand is offering this option to visitors in a hope to help bring 1.8 billion baht in yacht tourism revenue.

The South East Asian nation relies heavily on tourism which was banned last year to limit the spreading of the virus. Phuket alone lost an estimated $10 billion in tourism revenue over the last 12 months, the Bangkok Post reported.

The initiative was announced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and is led by Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency partnered by Thai yachting organisations in Phuket along with key public and private sector technology providers.

As BBC has reported, around 100 yachts are expected to participate in the trial run.

Close

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In order to avail this exciting quarantine option, travelers will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test, and also have their location and health monitored.

Travelers will also be required to wear a smart wristband, which will monitor their vital signs, including blood pressure and temperature, and their location. The watch will also be able to transmit information at sea, within a radius of 10 km.

The members of the Royal Thai Navy based in Cape Panwa will monitor and track these boats. Travelers who complete the 14-day quarantine requirement, will be allowed at a dock in Phuket and travel around the island.

The pilot scheme was originally announced in November.

Last week, Thailand's tourism minister said he would propose a plan for foreigners to undertake quarantine in popular tourist areas, including beach resorts.




The hotel quarantine plan is expected to start in April or May in the provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Chonburi and Chiang Mai, Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters after meeting with tourism operators and health officials.

Previously the Thai govt had also proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country’s many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thailand health minster Anutin Charnvirankul on March 8 also said that from next month it will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and visitors will still be required to show negative COVID-19 test results within three days of their departure, Anutin Charnvirankul told a news conference.

Those not yet inoculated but with coronavirus-free certificates would be quarantined for 10 days, he said.

Thailand has so far recorded just over 26,500 coronavirus infections and 85 fatalities in a population of 66.5 million. New cases are now registering below 100 per day.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Thailand #Tourism #Travel #World News
first published: Mar 12, 2021 08:34 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.