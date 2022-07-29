Summer of woes: All you need to know about Europe's travel chaos

Air travel has become a nightmare in Europe. From Heathrow to Frankfurt, chaotic scenes are playing out at airports - long security queues, mounds of left baggage waiting to be reunited with owners, flight delays and cancellations.. the list is endless. The breakdown highlights how a faster-than-expected recovery in air travel post the pandemic has caught the aviation industry off guard. The global aviation industry is stumbling, unable to rapidly fire up operations to keep up with the travel frenzy. Watch this video to know what is behind Europe’s airport chaos and how airlines are looking at fixing this mess.