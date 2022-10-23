Study Abroad: Looking for a 'best student city'? Head to Melbourne

Melbourne (Photo: Linda Xu via Unsplash)

Melbourne is the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, which has nine public universities — four of which have both a university and a Technical and Further Education (TAFE) division.

Universities in Victoria

1. Australian Catholic University

2. Deakin University

3. La Trobe University

4. Monash University

5. RMIT University

6. Swinburne University of Technology

7. The University of Melbourne

8. Victoria University

9. Federation University Australia

Universities in Melbourne

• The University of Melbourne get a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) overall score of 86.2. The highest ranked of universities in Melbourne, and Australia’s second-oldest university, this university is ranked 31st in the world. It is ranked 17th globally in life sciences and medicine by 2022 QS World Ranking by Subject.

• Monash University gets a QS overall score of 80.1. Ranked 69th in the world, it has six campuses throughout the state of Victoria and two more internationally. Globally, it is ranked No. 1 in pharmacy and pharmacology.

• Deakin University gets a QS overall score of 37.5. It is ranked 266th in the world.

• RMIT University has a QS overall score of 74. It is ranked 291th in the world.

• La Trobe University has a QS overall score of 65.5. Ranked 390th in the world, it has six campuses across the state of Victoria and its most notable ranking achievements is in the arts and humanities subjects.

• Swinburne University of Technology gets a QS Overall Score of 61.3. Ranked between 481th and 490th in the world, it is renowned for its creative community in fields of arts and design.

• Victoria University is ranked 701 onwards in the world.

Study options

International students can choose from the following online options:

• Vocational study, including certificates and diplomas

• Professional development, including short courses

• Undergraduate bachelor degrees

• Postgraduate study, including graduate certificates, masters and research degrees

• International students may be eligible to apply for Victoria’s global exchange or study abroad opportunities. These programmes are also available to overseas students, whose education providers have exchange partnerships with a Victorian institution.

• Study tours for secondary and tertiary students combine educational programmes with cultural and sightseeing activities.

• Some of Victoria’s universities, colleges and TAFEs offer courses through partnerships with education providers outside Australia.

• Many VET and higher education institutions offer distance learning or external courses (known as "off-campus"). Online courses are now widely available as well as more traditional distance-learning programmes. Check individual university, TAFE and college websites for more information on off-campus courses.

Academic year

The academic year in Australian universities normally runs in two semesters per year: from early March to late November. Some universities offer trimester study options and summer schools. A number of courses also have a mid-year enrolment.

University fees

Fees and charges depend on whether a course is offered on a fee-for-service basis or supported by the government.

Local undergraduate students are eligible for places that are primarily funded by the Commonwealth government — you make a partial contribution, which can be paid upfront or deferred and repaid once you graduate and your income passes a minimum repayment threshold.

To be eligible for a Commonwealth-funded place in university or TAFE you have to be a permanent resident of Australia. If you are a temporary resident, you and your children will not be eligible and must apply as a full-fee paying international student.

Scholarships

For information about scholarships for international students in Victoria, visit the scholarship search page on the Study in Australia website.

Study Melbourne Hubs

The Study Melbourne Hubs are a new initiative for international students. The global network of these hubs are located in China, Vietnam, Malaysia and virtually in India.

The Study Melbourne Hubs support offshore international students (current, future and alumni) studying or looking to study with a Victorian education provider. The hubs provide:

• Events and activities designed to enhance employment options, social connection, and student empowerment, including access to Study Melbourne programmes delivered virtually

• Help to connect to support services and programs offered to enrolled students by each Victorian education provider

• Study spaces and meeting rooms (including free Wi-Fi, coffee and water facilities) for offshore students who are enrolled with a Victorian education provider and are studying online

• Prospective students with information and tips on choosing Melbourne, Victoria as a study partner and destination.

Education agents

An education agent can give you information about course options and help you submit an international application to your chosen institution. Look for a Qualified Education Agent Counsellor (QEACs) on the QEAC database.

Only a registered migration agent can provide migration advice. Some education agents are also registered migration agents. Do not use education agents for migration advice unless they are registered migration agents.

Visas for students

Student visa (subclass 500): The Student visa allows you to stay in Australia to study full-time in a recognised education institution. To apply for this visa, you must first apply and be accepted to study in a registered full-time course at an educational institution in Australia. If you are under 18, there are additional requirements. Check the Student Visa page on the Department of Home Affairs website.

Student Guardian visa (subclass 590): Students under 18 who apply to study in Australia may also have a guardian. If you are the guardian of an international student under 18 who is in Australia on a Student visa, you may apply for a Student Guardian visa.

Staying in Australia after you graduate: If you have finished your studies and want to stay in Australia temporarily to work, you may be able to apply for a Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485). To stay in Australia for longer, you may need a working visa.

Online visa applications with ImmiAccount: Apply for your visa online. To apply online, you need to open an account with the department, called an ImmiAccount.

Overseas student healthcare

If you are on a student visa, you must arrange health insurance before you arrive.

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC): OSHC is health insurance for international students and their dependents. OSHC helps you meet the costs of medical and hospital care that you might need while in Australia. You can arrange OSHC health insurance through your educational institution or buy online from an OSHC insurer website. Compare providers and find out more about Overseas Student Health Cover on the OSHC Australia website.

Cost of living

The living costs in Australia page on the Study in Australia website lists some common expenses and approximate costs.

The cost of living page on Insider Guides website takes you through common expenses to provide an estimate of the cost of living in Australian cities.

Monthly Transport Pass: Save money by buying monthly passes. As an international student, you may be eligible for a 50 per cent discount on the price of Myki, with an iUSEpass.