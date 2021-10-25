SpiceJet to add 28 flights to beef up domestic network in festive season

(Representative Image)

SpiceJet on Monday announced that it would add 28 flights to its domestic network starting October 31.

"SpiceJet will launch new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule," the airline said.

The new flights will connect Udaipur with Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai; Jaisalmer with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur; Jodhpur with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru; and Bagdogra with Jaipur.

SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar, and will add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route, the carrier said in a press release.

"With the onset of the festive season and leisure travel demand picking up significantly, we have ensured seamless connectivity for our passengers from across the country to Rajasthan, one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the country during winters," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet is committed to introducing more flights that will help revive travel and tourism, Bhatia said. The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes.

The company has started bookings on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Here is the schedule of SpiceJet's new domestic flights:

> SG 4492 Bagdogra - Jaipur (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 4493 Jaipur - Bagdogra (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 4494 Bagdogra - Ahmedabad (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 4491 Ahmedabad - Bagdogra (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7> SG 337 Kolkata - Srinagar (1, 3, 5, 6)> SG 338 Srinagar - Kolkata (1, 3, 5, 6)> SG 4457 Udaipur - Kolkata (2 ,4, 7)> SG 4456 Kolkata - Udaipur (2,4,7)> SG 344 Udaipur - Mumbai (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 343 Mumbai - Udaipur (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 469 Udaipur - Bengaluru (1, 3, 5, 7)> SG 468 Bengaluru - Udaipur (1, 3, 5, 7)> SG 3759 Jaisalmer - Jaipur (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 2975 Jaipur - Jaisalmer (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 8441 Jaisalmer - Delhi (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 8440 Delhi - Jaisalmer (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 441 Jaisalmer - Mumbai (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 440 Mumbai - Jaisalmer (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 932 Jaisalmer - Bengaluru (1, 3, 5, 7)> SG 931 Bengaluru - Jaisalmer (1, 3, 5, 7)> SG 962 Jodhpur - Bengaluru (2, 4, 6)> SG 961 Bengaluru - Jodhpur (2, 4, 6)> SG 350 Jodhpur - Mumbai (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 349 Mumbai - Jodhpur (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 6278 Jodhpur - Delhi (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 6277 Delhi - Jodhpur (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)> SG 531 Bengaluru - Pune (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7)

> SG 532 Pune - Bengaluru (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7)

(1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6-Saturday, 7- Sunday)