Soon, 9-month limit for COVID-19 vaccination validity to travel to EU nations

The European Union is set to propose a nine-month limit for the validity of coronavirus vaccinations for those who want to travel to the EU nations. The bloc will also recommend prioritising travellers who are vaccinated.

This means booster doses will be needed for those looking to travel to the bloc after the completion of nine months since their inoculations (second dose).

According to a Bloomberg report, the European Commission will recommend member states to continue allowing people who have taken COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been approved by the bloc.

The EU is also set to direct member nations to reopen from January 10 for those who have taken World Health Organization (WHO) approved novel coronavirus vaccines.

All of these proposals are likely to be announced late on November 25.

Notably, EU governments have been urging the bloc to settle the differences in rules for allowing international travel as contrasting approaches are being adopted by various member nations.

Meanwhile, the Commission from March 1 would adopt “a streamlined approach”, making travel fully dependent on the status of the traveller and not their country of origin. Meaning, only vaccinated, recovered, or essential travellers will be allowed.