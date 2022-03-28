Singapore Airlines offering fare deals on international travel from India; tickets starting Rs 17,900

Singapore Airlines

To mark the resumption of scheduled commercial international flight operations from India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) on March 28 announced fare deals starting Rs 17,900 for international travel from India to key destinations across the world.

While travel tickets to Southeast Asian destinations will start from Rs 17,900 on offer, tickets to Australia will be available at Rs 40,200 and to the United States at Rs 51,400. A discount of up to 15 percent is being offered on flight tickets.

Customers planning to travel from India to Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, among other countries in the SIA network will be able to avail of these special fares if they book their tickets between March 28 and April 23, 2022, for travel till September 30, 2022.

A statement released by the Airlines read: “To cater to the increased demand from India, SIA has not only resumed its A380 operations from Mumbai this month but will also launch the new A380 product from Delhi in April 2022. Furthermore, Indian travellers transiting through Singapore Changi Airport will have the chance to rediscover the magic of the world’s favourite and most-awarded international airport, including the iconic Jewel at Changi.”

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager (India) for Singapore Airlines, said: “The resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from India is a very big development for us as it opens up our entire global network to Indian travellers after a two-year hiatus. We continue to see strong demand from India and are optimistic that this move will inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India.”

He added: “These special fares are our way of celebrating the occasion while simultaneously offering our customers the impetus to plan their long-awaited overseas holidays in the coming months. In fact, Changi Airport’s exciting attractions and seamless transit experience also make it a favoured hub for our connecting passengers from India.”

At present, Singapore Airlines operates 65 flights weekly from eight cities in India and will be progressively increasing its frequency to pre-COVID-19 levels in the months to come.